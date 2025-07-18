Desert Dogs Announce Brett Hickey as Offensive Coordinator

July 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

LAS VEGAS, NV - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs announced today the addition of Brett Hickey as offensive coordinator ahead of the 2025 National Lacrosse League season. The new hire brings valuable experience, leadership, and a fresh approach as the organization looks to reset its culture and improve on a difficult 2024 campaign.

A 12-year NLL veteran, Hickey joins the Desert Dogs after serving as assistant offensive coordinator and scout with the Ottawa Black Bears. The Windsor, Ontario, native was one of the league's top goal scorers during his playing career, becoming the first and only player in Toronto Rock history to record a 50-goal season, a mark he achieved twice. He finished his NLL career with 280 points.

Hickey appeared in two NLL Cup Finals and ranked among the league's top four in goals scored three times. He played for seven NLL clubs, including the Washington Stealth, Toronto Rock, Philadelphia Wings, and San Diego Seals, and currently serves as offensive coach for the Raiders JrA Lacrosse Club.

"Brett will be a welcome addition to our offense," said Shawn Williams, Desert Dogs head coach and general manager. "We needed to make changes after last season and his experience as a top NLL goal scorer and his approach to coaching will be a huge asset. Brett understands what it takes to win, and he'll be key in building a dynamic attack and developing our players as we start this new chapter."

Hickey's appointment underscores the Desert Dogs' commitment to a renewed focus on offensive firepower and strategic play. Fans can look forward to an exciting 2025 season as the team builds on this key addition to its coaching staff.







