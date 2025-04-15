Desert Dogs host Surprise Night for their final game of the season

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs (4-13) will close out their 2024-25 season with a matchup against the Calgary Roughnecks (8-8) at Lee's Family Forum on Friday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. PST.

The Roughnecks defeated the Desert Dogs earlier this season, 21-8, on February 16. The Pack struggled to stop extended scoring runs in that loss. However, the Dogs are aiming to build momentum heading into next season, and there's no better way to do that than with a win over a playoff-caliber team.

LAST GAME RECAP

The Desert Dogs looked to play spoiler against the Ottawa Black Bears, but despite a strong effort, they fell 13-10. Jack Hannah opened the scoring with a bounce shot before rookie Jackson Webster and Adam Poitras added to the early lead. Goalie Landon Kells held strong with 13 first-quarter saves, but Ottawa's Jeff Teat proved too much, finishing with eight goals. The Desert Dogs traded punches throughout the first half, with Casey Jackson and Poitras each finding the back of the net, but Ottawa's late surge gave them a 9-7 lead heading into halftime.

Poitras completed his hat trick in the third, but Ottawa maintained control, answering quickly and holding a 10-8 lead entering the final quarter. Webster's second goal and a highlight-reel finish from Hannah gave the Pack a late push, but they couldn't overcome the deficit as Ottawa sealed the game with an empty-netter. Hannah led the team with five points (2G, 3A), while Poitras and Jonathan Donville also contributed offensively.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Roughnecks have one thing on their mind- playoffs. Currently holding a postseason spot, Calgary is set for a critical two-game weekend, including a stop in Las Vegas. Their season has been full of ups and downs, with winning and losing streaks alike, but that's all in the rearview mirror now. The focus is clear: play lacrosse in May.

Curtis Dickson and Jesse King have both surpassed the 90-point mark this season, with Dickson chasing the 100-point milestone on Friday. The Roughnecks boast a high-powered offense, with multiple scorers capable of finding the back of the net from anywhere on the field. In the faceoff circle, Justin Inacio has been dominant, winning 60% of his draws- including a league-leading 28 faceoff wins in a single game. From offense to defense, transition to faceoffs, the Desert Dogs will have their hands full in this one.

MILESTONES

Sheldon Burns needs to secure three loose balls for 500 career NLL loose ball recoveries.

Jack Hannah is two goals away from reaching 100 career NLL goals.

Drew Belgrave is one game away from reaching 100 career NLL appearances.

DESERT DOGS POINT LEADERS

Jonathan Donville - 79 points (20 goals, 59 assists)

Jack Hannah - 79 points (36 goals, 43 assists)

Holden Cattoni - 74 points (28 goals, 46 assists), 14 points (7 goals, 7 assists) since joining Vegas

Casey Jackson - 52 points (26 goals, 26 assists)

Adam Poitras - 43 points (21 goals, 23 assists)

