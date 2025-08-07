Desert Dogs Announce Curtis Hodgson as Defensive Coordinator

August 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs announced today Curtis Hodgson as the team's defensive coordinator ahead of the 2025-26 NLL season.

A Burnaby, British Columbia, native, Hodgson played at Simon Fraser University before spending his 13-year NLL career with the Stealth franchise in San Jose, Washington and Vancouver. He appeared in 211 regular-season games and 15 postseason matchups, recording 36 goals and 73 assists. He collected 756 loose balls over his career, averaging nearly four per game.

Hodgson won the NLL Champions Cup in 2010 and reached the finals again in 2011 and 2013. He retired in 2017 and became the first player in franchise history to have his jersey retired. After his playing career, Hodgson returned to the Vancouver bench as an assistant coach, overseeing the defense for two seasons. He currently serves as the defensive coach for Delta Islanders Jr A, where he helped lead the team to the playoffs this season for the first time in nine years.

Known for his consistency and leadership, Hodgson served as Vancouver's captain for three seasons and wore the "C" for the New Westminster Salmonbellies in the WLA. In 2008, he posted 14 points and 95 loose balls, ranking third on the team. Before his pro career, he won Minto Cup titles in 2000 and 2002 with the Burnaby Junior A Lakers.

"Curtis brings valuable leadership and experience as both a player and coach," Head Coach and General Manager Shawn Williams said. "He knows how to build a defense and lead a group, and we're excited to continue to build our PACK mentality with him."

Hodgson joins the Desert Dogs at a pivotal time as the organization works to amplify the PACK mentality and elevate its defensive identity. His experience and approach to the game align with the team's long-term vision and commitment to building a competitive foundation.







National Lacrosse League Stories from August 7, 2025

Desert Dogs Announce Curtis Hodgson as Defensive Coordinator - Las Vegas Desert Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.