Player Transactions

August 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Calgary Roughnecks have made Qualifying Offer + to Haiden Dickson, Eli Salama, Liam LeClair, and Matt Sykes as per Section 7.1 of the CBA. (July 31)

The Georgia Swarm have signed Jeff Henrick to a two year agreement. (July 31)

The Georgia Swarm have signed Liam McGrath to a three year agreement. (July 31)

The San Diego Seals have signed Danny Logan and Tre Leclaire to three year agreements. (July 31)







National Lacrosse League Stories from August 7, 2025

