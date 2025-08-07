Player Transactions
August 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Calgary Roughnecks have made Qualifying Offer + to Haiden Dickson, Eli Salama, Liam LeClair, and Matt Sykes as per Section 7.1 of the CBA. (July 31)
The Georgia Swarm have signed Jeff Henrick to a two year agreement. (July 31)
The Georgia Swarm have signed Liam McGrath to a three year agreement. (July 31)
The San Diego Seals have signed Danny Logan and Tre Leclaire to three year agreements. (July 31)
