2025 NLL Entry Draft Announced for September 6

LAS VEGAS - For the fourth time in team history, the Las Vegas Desert Dogs are preparing for the NLL Entry Draft, an important day that helps shape the franchise's future. The 2025 Draft will take place on Saturday, September 6, at 10:00 am PST. The first round will be broadcast through the NLL, with full viewing details to be announced soon.

The Desert Dogs hold six picks this year, including two in the first round:

1st Round - 4th Overall

1st Round - 17th Overall

2nd Round - 23rd Overall

3rd Round - 34th Overall

4th Round - 48th Overall

5th Round - 62nd Overall

The 2025 draft class is expected to feature a strong group of talented players who can make an immediate impact in the NLL. From high-profile prospects to potential hidden gems, each selection brings the opportunity to add a future contributor to the roster.

"This draft is a tremendous opportunity for us to continue building the foundation of our team," said Head Coach and General Manager Shawn Williams. "With the talent available this year and the picks we hold, we are confident we can bring in players who will make an immediate impact and help us compete at the highest level."

