Player Transactions

August 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Albany FireWolves have made Qualifying Offer + to Jackson Nishimura and John Wagner as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Colorado Mammoth have made Qualifying Offer + to Jalen Chaster, TJ Comizio, Connor Robinson, Tyson Gibson, and Warren Jeffrey as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Georgia Swarm have made a Qualifying Offer + to Kason Tarbell as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have made a Qualifying Offer + to Clarke Petterson as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have made a Qualifying Offer to Carter McKenzie as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Philadelphia Wings have made a Qualifying Offer + to Nick Damude as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Saskatchewan Rush have made Qualifying Offer + to Ryan Barnable, Jake Boudreau, Holden Garlent, Bobby Kidd III, Zach Manns, Jerrett Smith, Connor McClelland, and Clark Walter as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Saskatchewan Rush have made Qualifying Offers to Mike Triolo and Patrick Dodds as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.







