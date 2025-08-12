Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

August 12, 2025 - Major League Volleyball (MLV)







This past week Major League Volleyball and the Pro Volleyball Federation agreed to merge, forming a unified league; the National Lacrosse League's Rochester Knighthhawks were purchased by the Seneca Nation, the National Women's Soccer League's North Carolina Courage fired head coach Sean Nahas, and the Duluth Harbor Monsters repeated as The Arena League champions.

Highlights from this week come from Major League Volleyball, League One Volleyball, Northwoods Softball League, the National Lacrosse League, Premier Lacrosse League, National Women's Soccer League, Major League Soccer, The Arena League, Indoor Football League, Canadian Football League, Women's National Basketball Association, International League, Eastern League, Southern League, and Professional Women's Hockey League.

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Volleyball

In a landmark move for the sport, Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) and Major League Volleyball have announced plans for a single, united league poised to elevate professional women's volleyball in the United States. The unified league will be branded as MLV. This is an exciting moment for professional women's volleyball. The unification and modernization of the business model brings in new team owners, league governance, ownership standards and an innovative approach to off-court player opportunities and fan engagement. Scheduled to begin play in January 2026, MLV is an evolution of PVF and the upcoming campaign will be recorded as the league's third season. This new structure and brand have been established to provide a centralized, elite platform for the sport - delivering world class competition, scalable infrastructure, national media exposure, and commercial sustainability. It represents a definitive step forward for women's pro volleyball, with the goal of elevating the sport to its rightful place among America's major leagues. MLV will feature the following team lineup for 2026 - Atlanta, Columbus, Dallas, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Omaha, Orlando and San Diego. In 2027, the league is currently slated to expand with two more franchises with the addition of teams in Washington DC and Northern California, who will use '26 to introduce fans to the league in advance of their inaugural seasons. The Northern California team is majority owned by entrepreneur Vivek Ranadivé and DC is owned by the controlling partners of D.C. United.

Omaha Supernovas announce team will be joining Major League Volleyball for 2026

Grand Rapids Rise league merges with Major League Volleyball

Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, are thrilled to announce U.S. Olympic Volleyball Gold Medalist Luka Slabe (Slaw-BAY) as the franchise's new head coach. With a distinguished coaching career that includes an Olympic gold medal and three Volleyball Nations League titles, Slabe will lead the franchise into the next era as the Supernovas ramp up to compete in Major League Volleyball, which is set to begin play in January 2026. "I'm thrilled to join the world's leading professional volleyball franchise in the Omaha Supernovas," said Slabe. "I can't wait to contribute to the organization's immense success and take on new challenges both on and off court as we work to grow the sport. I'm especially looking forward to connecting with NovasNation and the incredible community that makes volleyball so special in Nebraska, while building on the tremendous team culture and continuing to position us to compete for the MLV Championship." Slabe has been a coaching mainstay for USA Volleyball, currently serving as an assistant coach for the U.S. Men's National Team since 2024. Slabe will continue in that role during the Supernovas offseason as he helps lead the U.S. Men into the 2028 L.A. Olympics.

The San Diego Mojo has agreed to terms with U.S. Olympic bronze medalist and four-time NCAA champion Alisha Glass Childress as the second head coach in franchise history. Childress previously served as an assistant coach at Stanford University and with the U.S. Women's National Team. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to step into the next chapter of my career as Head Coach of the San Diego Mojo," Childress said. "Having competed against this team in recent years, I've seen the connection they've built with both the volleyball and San Diego communities. I look forward to building on that foundation and leading a competitive, culture-driven, hard-working team that the community can be proud of." "We are thrilled to welcome Alisha and her family to America's Finest City as the next head coach of the San Diego Mojo," said Mojo owner Gary Jacobs. "During her decorated playing career, Alisha has earned the respect of her teammates and coaches for work ethic, leadership, skill and knowledge of the game. ¬Å

Dallas Pro Volleyball, the Dallas franchise of Major League Volleyball (formerly Pro Volleyball Federation), is proud to announce the appointment of Grady Raskin as its President and Chief Executive Officer. Raskin, a Dallas native, will build and lead the organization's business and volleyball operations as the franchise prepares for its highly anticipated launch in the league's 2026 season. A seasoned executive with more than 28 years of experience in the sports and entertainment industries, Raskin brings a successful track record of building professional sports franchises, including conceiving and executing innovative business strategies and developing winning cultures. Raskin's appointment marks a pivotal moment for the Dallas franchise, one of the league's key expansion markets. Raskin's past experience includes serving as the Team President and employee number one of the XFL's Dallas Renegades, where he built the team from the ground up. Raskin's success and experience in launching a new professional team in an emerging league showcased his skills and entrepreneurial leadership across key areas, including brand development, operational execution, ticket sales, sponsorships and market engagement, each of which will be fundamental for his successful stewardship of the Dallas franchise of the MLV.

League One Volleyball

League One Volleyball (LOVB) announced the new ownership group for its professional volleyball team in Nebraska. Led by prominent individuals who have deep ties to the state, the new ownership group is headlined by 4x Olympic medalist and LOVB Founding Athlete Jordan Larson, and includes JE Dunn Construction Group's investment subsidiary. In concert with the announcement, LOVB also revealed that former Creighton University Women's Volleyball Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth will join as President Business Operations as the pro team rebrands from LOVB Omaha to LOVB Nebraska to celebrate the community's tremendous passion for the sport throughout the state. "I've played volleyball around the world, but Nebraska is home; it's where I fell in love with the game. We have rebranded the team as a tribute to those communities that shaped me and so many others who play, and in recognition of every passionate volleyball fan across our home state," said Larson. "As a person deeply committed to expanding access to volleyball for the next generation, I am excited about what we are building at LOVB Nebraska and the impact we can have statewide on young players, both on and off the court."

'Feels really special': Jordan Larson now part owner as LOVB Omaha becomes LOVB Nebraska

Northwoods Softball League

In a heart-stopping championship battle filled with clutch hits and late-inning heroics, the Madison Night Mares walked off the Minot Honeybees, 6-5, to win their first-ever Northwoods League Softball crown. The win marks the first title in franchise history for the Night Mares, who finish the season with a Northwoods League season-high 37 victories.

Major League Rugby

Major League Rugby was reduced to eight teams on Wednesday by the withdrawal of the Miami Sharks.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

One of the most storied cities in National Lacrosse League history is entering a new era. The Seneca Nation, through its wholly-owned business subsidiary Seneca Holdings, LLC, has officially purchased the Rochester Knighthawks, ensuring the franchise's future in a city where the roots of lacrosse run deep. "This announcement is rooted in tradition and history and fueled by passion and excitement," said Seneca Nation President J. Conrad Seneca. "Lacrosse is part of our culture and Rochester is part of our ancestral home. Our ancestors were the first people to share the game of lacrosse with the world. It was gifted to them by the Creator as a spiritual game and a game of healing. The Seneca Nation is thrilled to celebrate our connection to the Creator's Game and to this community by keeping the Knighthawks in Rochester, where we look forward to building a bright future rooted in the team's winning tradition."

Seneca Nation President J.C. Seneca discusses new ownership of Rochester Knighthawks.

Premier Lacrosse League

Top 10 Highlights from Week 11- Boston, MA

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

The North Carolina Courage have terminated the contract of Head Coach Sean Nahas, effective immediately. The North Carolina Courage remain focused on the continued development of the team and maintaining a professional, competitive environment for players, staff, and supporters.

NC Courage makes coaching change: 'Multitude of factors'

Denver Summit FC announced that Nick Cushing has been named the club's first head coach, bringing with him a wealth of experience from the FA Women's Super League and City Football Group, along with a proven track record of building and leading top-tier teams at the highest levels of the global game. Cushing, an accomplished and highly respected coach with deep roots in the global women's professional game, begins immediately and will oversee all coaching responsibilities as Denver Summit FC builds toward its inaugural season in the National Women's Soccer League in 2026. "In order to be successful right away, you need people that have experienced environments like this, have built organizations, and have had success," said Curt Johnson, Denver Summit FC General Manager. "Nick brings world-class experience, a passion for player development, and a tactical vision that will excite Summit supporters. He's won major trophies and is the right leader to guide us into our first season and beyond." Cushing most recently returned to Manchester City Women as interim head coach for the conclusion of the 2024-25 FA WSL season, following a two-year tenure as Head Coach of New York City FC in Major League Soccer. He previously led Manchester City Women to six major trophies, including the 2016 FA WSL title, and was named FA WSL Manager of the Year that same season.

Denver Summit FC named Nick Cushing, who has 15 years of experience in women's and men's professional soccer. He will begin immediately and oversee all coaching responsibilities as the club prepares for its inaugural season in the National Women's Soccer League in 2026.

Major League Soccer

LAFC announced that the club has acquired Son Heung-Min from Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League on a permanent transfer. Son will be a Designated Player through 2027 with an option for 2028 and an additional option through June 2029. Son will occupy an international roster slot and be eligible to play upon receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). One of the most talented and popular Asian players in football history, Son joins LAFC after an iconic 10-year run with Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League, where he scored 173 goals across all competitions, registered 101 assists, and became the first Asian player to win the Premier League Golden Boot in 2021-22. "Sonny is a global icon and one of the most dynamic and accomplished players in world football," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "His ambition, ability, and character align perfectly with our values at LAFC. We are proud that he has chosen Los Angeles for the next chapter of his extraordinary career. Sonny is a proven winner and a world-class individual, and we are confident he will elevate our club and inspire our community - both on and off the pitch."

BEST OF Son Heung-Min in MLS Debut for LAFC!

Gainbridge Super League

Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) announced the appointment of Tomas Tengarrinha as head coach of the women's team ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, a USL property, pending league and federation approval. Tengarrinha, a UEFA A-licensed coach from Lisbon, Portugal, most recently led SF Damaiense in the 2024-25 season following a top-three finish with SC Braga in the 2023-24 Liga BPI campaign. He previously guided Damaiense to promotion into Portugal's top flight in 2022 after an undefeated run and has held senior roles at Torreense and Amora FC. Across these posts, he built a reputation for developing competitive, attack-minded teams and contributed to youth and academy development as both a head coach and technical coordinator. "Tomas is a modern, forward-thinking coach with a clear style of play and a strong track record of developing players and leading successful teams," said Kevin Tenjo, Sporting Director of Brooklyn FC. "He aligns perfectly with our vision of building a high-performing squad that plays entertaining, attack-minded football, engages deeply with the Brooklyn and NYC community, and reflects our shared passion for the game. We believe he's the ideal leader to guide us into this next phase."

FOOTBALL

The Arena League

Duluth Harbor Monsters repeat as The Arena League Champions with 56-27 win over the Hot Springs Wiseguys in ArenaMania II

Indoor Football League

The Iowa Barnstormers have made the decision to part ways with Head Coach Dave Mogensen, President Jeff Lamberti and General Manager Juli Pettit. Dave Mogensen took on the role as Head Coach of the Iowa Barnstormers in 2022, serving the team for four seasons. The Iowa Barnstormers are grateful for Coach Mogensen's contributions on and off the field. "We want to thank Coach Mogensen for his commitment to the Barnstormers over the past four years," said Lamberti. "After internal discussions, we have agreed that a coaching change is in the best interest of the team. This was a difficult decision, but we believe it is time for a new direction."

Playoffs Round One Highlights

Canadian Football League

CFL Plays of the Week - Week 10, 2025

United Football League

The UFL has announced that Memphis Showboats running back Deneric Prince has signed a contract with the New England Patriots of the National Football League. Prince finished in the league's top 10 in rushing yards (7th, 335) and scored a pair of touchdowns in 10 games played this season. The Manvel, Texas native rushed for a season-high 60 yards in Week Five at Birmingham. The Memphis Showboats will retain Prince's rights should he return to the UFL.

The UFL has announced that DC Defenders running back Deon Jackson and offensive lineman Gunner Britton have signed with the Detroit Lions of the National Football League. Jackson posted the third-most rushing yards (417) in the league this season and recorded four touchdowns in 10 games played. The Atlanta, Georgia native helped lead the Defenders to the UFL Championship with a career-high 110 yards and a pair of rushing scores in DC's 36-18 win over the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL Conference Championship. Jackson proceeded to add two more rushing touchdowns in DC's 58-34 win over the Michigan Panthers for their first UFL Championship. Britton played in 10 games this season and was part of an offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the league with 10. The Auburn Tiger also showcased his athleticism with a four-yard touchdown reception to seal DC's 32-24 win over the San Antonio Brahmas in Week Six.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

A'ja Wilson scores 32 PTS and ties career high with 20 REB in the Las Vegas Aces' 94-86 win against the Connecticut Sun. This is the first 30-20 game in WNBA history.

Paige Bueckers kept it rollin' in July, averaging 18.2 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 5.2 APG to earn her second Kia Rookie of the Month honor this season.

NBA G League

The Denver Nuggets' G League affiliate Grand Rapids Gold have announced they are naming Ryan Bowen as the franchise's next Head Coach. The Gold have also added Chad Iske as General Manager, Nihal Kolur as Assistant General Manager and Matthew Tynes as Director of G League Operations and Scouting. Ryan Bowen will begin his Head Coaching tenure with the Gold after serving as an assistant coach for the Nuggets for the past 10 seasons. In all, Bowen has been a member of the Denver Nuggets organization for 17 years, five as a player and 12 total as an assistant coach. Bowen enjoyed a 10-year NBA playing career, appearing in 507 games (86 starts) for Denver, Houston, New Orleans and Oklahoma City. Bowen was drafted by the Nuggets in the second round (55th overall) of the 1998 NBA Draft and spent one year playing overseas in the Turkish Basketball League before beginning his NBA career in 1999. "Ryan brings a championship mindset, years of experience, and a deep connection to the Nuggets system," said Gold President Steve Jbara. "We're thrilled to welcome him to Grand Rapids and can't wait to see the impact he'll make on our players and our community."

BASEBALL

Atlantic League

The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 5-4 in waddle-off fashion at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in the makeup of the July 31st rainout between the teams. The victory was the milestone 1,000th regular season home win in franchise history.

International League

The Syracuse Mets is letting the public change their team name for the 2027 season via a poll.

Marlins left-hander Patrick Monteverde goes airborne to tag the runner at first for Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Eastern League

Mets No. 1 prospect Jett Williams racks up three hits and three steals for Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Southern League

Marlins No. 1 prospect Thomas White strikes out nine over six one-hit innings for Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos

HOCKEY

Federal Prospect Hockey League

Due to personal reasons, head coach Nick Niedert has resigned from his position, effective immediately. Niedert was named the fourth head coach in franchise history on June 9. "We thank Nick for the work he put in this summer," said President Herm Sorcher. "He's been part of the hockey fabric here in Danbury for a long time - both as a player and now briefly as a head coach - and we appreciate everything he's done for this organization. As a member of the Danbury Hockey Ring of Honor, his impact here is already cemented, and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

Professional Women's Hockey League

The Ottawa Charge announced to that forward Emily Clark has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep the team's top playoff scorer in Canada's national capital through the 2027-28 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The 29-year-old from Saskatoon, SK, has served as an alternate captain for the Charge since the inaugural season when she was one of the team's first three foundational players signed to a three-year agreement. She is the only player to appear in every game in team history, amassing 34 points (13G, 21A) in 54 career regular season games and five points (3G, 2A) in eight playoff contests. "This is a very exciting day for our organization. Emily was one of our inaugural signings and she has been everything we could have hoped for and more," said Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld. "She has been one of the best forwards in the PWHL over that time, and perhaps, even more importantly, she has become a pillar in our community through her engagement and charitable work with both adults and children. We are delighted to have her here in Ottawa for three more seasons. She represents the core values of the Ottawa Charge organization and the PWHL."

Tim Hortons, the PWHL and Mattel, Inc. announced Friday the launch of new Barbie Tim Hortons PWHL Dolls.

The New York Sirens announce the addition of Valérie Bois as the team's newest assistant coach ahead of the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. Bois brings over a decade of high-level coaching experience in both men's and women's hockey, along with a strong passion for athlete development. She most recently helped launch the women's hockey program at Bishop's University, serving two seasons as an associate coach and two seasons as head coach, leading the Gaiters to their first U SPORTS National Championship in 2024-25 in just their fourth season. "Valérie is truly what you'd call a year-round, career coach," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "She has successfully held both head coach and assistant coach roles - winning multiple championships - across different levels, with both men's and women's teams, sometimes even within the same season. She is passionate, knowledgeable, and deeply committed to helping every athlete she works with reach their full potential and will be a natural fit within the culture and values of the New York Sirens family."







