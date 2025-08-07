Grady Raskin Named President and CEO of Dallas Franchise

August 7, 2025 - Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas News Release







Dallas Pro Volleyball, the Dallas franchise of Major League Volleyball (formerly Pro Volleyball Federation), is proud to announce the appointment of Grady Raskin as its President and Chief Executive Officer. Raskin, a Dallas native, will build and lead the organization's business and volleyball operations as the franchise prepares for its highly anticipated launch in the league's 2026 season.

A seasoned executive with more than 28 years of experience in the sports and entertainment industries, Raskin brings a successful track record of building professional sports franchises, including conceiving and executing innovative business strategies and developing winning cultures. Raskin's appointment marks a pivotal moment for the Dallas franchise, one of the league's key expansion markets.

Raskin's past experience includes serving as the Team President and employee number one of the XFL's Dallas Renegades, where he built the team from the ground up. Raskin's success and experience in launching a new professional team in an emerging league showcased his skills and entrepreneurial leadership across key areas, including brand development, operational execution, ticket sales, sponsorships and market engagement, each of which will be fundamental for his successful stewardship of the Dallas franchise of the MLV.

Prior to the Renegades, Raskin served in key senior leadership roles with the Dallas Stars and Texas Rangers, with particular focus on sponsorship sales, strategic partnerships and revenue generation. He also co-founded Hat Trick Advisors, helping bridge sports teams with cutting-edge technology companies. Most recently, Raskin has served as CEO of Blue Steele Consulting, advising companies, leagues and startups across the professional sports landscape, including the early-stage development of Dallas Pro Volleyball.

Raskin is a graduate of The George Washington University, a former Division I baseball letterman and a former high school volleyball player.

"I'm honored to lead the Dallas franchise as we bring Major League Volleyball to one of the country's most passionate sports markets," said Raskin. "This is an extraordinary opportunity to build something meaningful and innovative from its very inception, as well as inspire a new generation of athletes and fans in Dallas and beyond."

"Grady is exactly the kind of leader we envisioned to launch and grow the Dallas franchise," said Armand Sadoughi, a principal of Dallas Pro Volleyball. "His deep roots and relationships in the Dallas sports community, combined with his proven ability to build successful pro sports organizations, make him an incredible asset. We're confident he will help set a new standard for excellence in Major League Volleyball and create a team that this city can be proud of."

In addition to the appointment of Raskin, Dallas Pro Volleyball is announcing the appointment of investor Adam Szaronos as the head of the Dallas franchise's Advisory Board and the elevation of Danaree Allgood as an owner principal alongside Sadoughi, Evan Stone, Michel and Mubina Benitez, and Richard Zaleskie.

Szaronos is an experienced DFW-based CEO with a proven track record of building high-impact businesses and brands. A top global TEDx speaker on leading innovation and a veteran of more than fifty commercial launches, Szaronos brings key strategic depth and skills to the Advisory Board to support Raskin and the principals team as they build out the new Dallas MLV franchise and commercial strategy. As a board member of Girls Inc. of Tarrant County and father of three daughters active in DFW club volleyball, Szaronos is deeply committed to advancing opportunities for women in sports and leadership.

Allgood is a leading Dallas-based physical therapy doctor specializing in sports and spine injuries and pain management, with significant experience in treating and advising professional female athletes. A competitive athlete herself, including a state champion in gymnastics and karate and a national caliber triathlete, Allgood is equally passionate about inspiring young women and girls to grow, build confidence and succeed through athletics. Allgood also has two club volleyball playing daughters.







