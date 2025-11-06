Dallas Trades 2025 Fourth-Round Draft Pick to Indy for Elise James

Published on November 6, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







The Dallas Pulse have added another key piece to their inaugural roster, acquiring outside hitter Elise James from the Indy Ignite in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the upcoming Major League Volleyball Draft.

The move brings James back to familiar territory - the standout Baylor University alum requested the trade to Dallas for personal reasons, eager to return to Texas as the Pulse prepare for their first MLV season in 2026.

James spent last season with the San Diego Mojo before signing with Indy this summer. She brings both professional experience and a strong Texas volleyball pedigree to a Dallas roster that continues to build momentum ahead of its debut campaign.

The trade is the first in franchise history for the Pulse as the team gears up for the MLV Draft on November 24, where Dallas has the first overall pick and will continue shaping its lineup for the 2026 season.

Dallas opens its inaugural season January 10 at Comerica Center in Frisco, hosting the Indy Ignite in a matchup that will officially launch Major League Volleyball in North Texas.

For ticket information and updates, visit DallasPulse.com and follow @DallasPulseVB on social media.







