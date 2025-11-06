Omaha Supernovas Unveil Customizable Half-Season Ticket Package

Published on November 6, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, are excited to provide fans the opportunity to customize their fandom with the launch of a fully flexible Half-Season Ticket Package.

Fans can design their own Supernovas experience by selecting tickets for any seven of the team's 14 home matches at the CHI Health Center. They'll also have the flexibility to choose different seats for each match and enjoy significant savings compared to single-match prices with tickets starting at just $11 per match.

Lock in your Supernovas experience now by viewing half-season ticket options here.

Season tickets for the 2026 season are also on sale now! With John Cook joining the Supernovas as general manager, 2025 MLV Outside Hitter of the Year Brooke Nuneviller back on the court, and hometown All-Americans Merritt Beason of Nebraska and Norah Sis of Creighton joining the lineup, there's never been a better time to be a Supernovas Season Ticket Member.

Secure your seats and enjoy the lowest per-match rate and exclusive benefits today at Supernovas.com!

Mark your calendars for Thursday, January 8 as the Supernovas host the San Diego Mojo to kick off the 2026 Major League Volleyball season at the CHI Health Center. Featuring 14 thrilling home matches, check out the Supernovas full 2026 schedule!

