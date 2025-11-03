Cooper, Hentz Capture Major Awards for Supernovas After Stellar Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball Season

Reagan Cooper (center) with Athletes Unlimited

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, closed out the final week of the 2025 Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball Championship with one medalist, one major award and two players named to the All-Position Team in a standout showing.

Rookie Reagan Cooper capped off an impressive offseason with a runner-up finish, storming to 812 points in Week 4 - the second-highest total among all players. The Texas native joined Dani Drews as the two outside hitters on the All-Position Team. Cooper earned MVP honors in all three of her team's matches, including the No. 1 MVP award on Oct. 30 when she hammered 22 kills on a .430 clip, becoming only the fourth player in AU history to record 20 or more kills in a match.

Entering her second season with the Supernovas in 2026, Cooper finished second among all players in kills (157) and kills per set (4.36), trailing only AU champion Jordan Thompson. Her .310 hitting percentage also ranked second among players with more than 200 swings, again behind Thompson's .320. Cooper posted a 9-3 overall team record and was one of only three players to earn five or more MVP awards.

Morgan Hentz slipped to eighth place after a tough final week, but she still claimed her fourth straight Defensive Player of the Year honor and the libero spot on the All-Position Team. Hentz was the only libero to serve as a captain this season and continued to make AU history by recording her 700th career dig earlier in the year. Her 169 digs led all players - 29 more than second-place Manami Kojima - and she was the only player to average more than four digs per set with a 4.69 mark.

Sydney Hilley finished 10th overall, giving the Supernovas three players in the top 10. The Minnesota native totaled 2,215 points, including the fourth-highest output in Week 4 with 717. Hilley led all setters in blocks (12) and ranked second in her position setters with assists (305), assists per set (9.84), digs (90) and digs per set (2.90).

Brooke Nuneviller finished just outside the top 10 at No. 11 after an up-and-down AU campaign, totaling 2,163 points - just 52 behind Hilley. The Oregon graduate still placed in the top 10 in both kills and aces and ranked fourth among outsides in digs (93). Her highlight came in Week 3, when she led all players with 838 total points while averaging 3.11 kills and 3.56 digs per set.

Sarah Wilhite Parsons continued to find her rhythm in the first pro action following the birth of her first child, Ezra, in January. The veteran Team USA outside hitter impressed in her first AU season with strong back-row defense and consistent passing. Parsons finished 18th overall with 1,750 points. Her best performance came Nov. 1 against Team Drews, when she tallied six kills (.400), six digs and two blocks. She was also a standout passer, getting aced just twice and posting a 55% good pass rate on 47 of her team's 65 receptions.

Elise Goetzinger appeared in four of 12 possible matches but made the most of her opportunities. The former Kentucky national champion notched 13 kills on a .580 hitting percentage, along with seven blocks, six digs and two aces across 11 sets. Making her professional debut after graduating from Creighton last summer, Goetzinger's 25th-place finish belied her impact on the court.

All six players now turn their attention to the upcoming 2026 Omaha Supernovas season, which begins Thursday, Jan. 8, with the home opener against the San Diego Mojo at CHI Health Center Omaha. Check out the full 2026 schedule here.

For a more in-depth look, visit the Athletes Unlimited Action Hub for full match results and detailed performance breakdowns of each of the six Supernovas athletes.

