Ignite Trade Outside Hitter James to Dallas for Fourth-Round Draft Pick

Published on November 6, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

FISHERS, Ind. - The Indy Ignite have completed a trade ahead of the Major League Volleyball draft, sending outside hitter Elise James to the Dallas Pulse in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

The trade came at the request of James, who expressed a desire to live in Dallas, Texas for personal reasons. James, who played collegiately at Baylor University, was a member of the San Diego Mojo last season in the MLV before the Ignite signed her as a free agent this summer. She now joins Dallas, the new MLV franchise in the eight-team league for the 2026 season.

The trade provides the Ignite with a fourth selection in the MLV collegiate draft on November 24, as Indy looks to supplement the roster of the team that finished as league runner-up in 2025. The Ignite hold the fifth overall selection in the first round of the draft and the sixth pick of the second round. Indy has no third-round pick after sending it to Atlanta in a trade during last year's draft, but the Ignite now have the fourth and eighth picks in the fourth and final round with the addition of the Dallas selection.

Indy begins the 2026 season January 10 at Dallas. The Ignite home opener at Fishers Event Center is January 24 against Omaha. Season and single-match tickets are available now at IndyIgnitevb.com.







