Full 2026 Schedule Released; First Home Match January 24

FISHERS, Ind. - The path for the Indy Ignite's second season is set following today's release of the 2026 Major League Volleyball schedule. The defending league runner-up opens January 10 on the road against the MLV's newest franchise in Dallas. It's the first of 28 matches on the 2026 calendar as the Ignite seek to take their success one step further than last year - and lay claim to the MLV championship.

In conjunction with the announcement, the Ignite shared a schedule-release video, celebrating the partnership among Central Indiana professional sports teams and revealing the dates of all 14 home matches. In the video, an Ignite volleyball rolls through iconic Indianapolis sports locations, including Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Victory Field. The ball also makes its way to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, headquarters of the Indianapolis Colts, where Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones passes it, and to Grand Park Sports Campus, where Indy Eleven goalkeeper Hunter Sulte performs a diving save, keeping the volleyball from going into the goal. It also arrives at the home of the Ignite - Fishers Event Center - where it scores a goal on the Indy Fuel's ice. Watch the video HERE.

All 14 Ignite home matches will take place at Fishers Event Center, Indiana's new home for premier entertainment in the Midwest, which hosted packed Ignite matches and the league's sold-out All-Star Match this past season. The Ignite's home opener will be Saturday, January 24 against Omaha, the same team Indy knocked off in a five-set thriller at the championship semifinals in Vegas. See the full Ignite 2026 schedule HERE.

With release of the schedule, single-match tickets may be purchased for the first time on Ticketmaster.com. Fans may also reserve season tickets, group tickets or corporate ticket packages on Indy Ignite's website.

"It's hard to describe the amount of excitement across our entire organization to welcome fans back to Fishers Event Center on January 24 for the Indy Ignite home opener," said Mary Kay Huse, president and general manager of the Indy Ignite. "In our second season, we're going to continue the traditions we started in our inaugural season, including our annual bonfire for the home opener. And, of course, fans can expect to encourage our players with the 'Light It Up!' chant. But we're also planning a lot of new experiences no one will want to miss."

Among those new experiences are Pepper's Kids' Club, for fans 12 and under, in-game VIP and corporate hospitality options, Ignite and Pepper merchandise, and plenty of surprises. Fans can also expect to see the Ignite's new mantra, "We Play With Fire," on merchandise, social media accounts and throughout Fishers Event Center in 2026.

"We are proud of the reputation our game day fan experience has earned. In 2026, we plan to build on the already beloved activities and traditions from our inaugural season," said Carly Klanac, Indy Ignite vice president of marketing and game day experience. "We know those fun times will continue to grow our loyal fan base, and those fans, in turn, propel our players to victory. Because volleyball is a game of momentum, we are doing everything we can to serve it up!"

The Ignite will play each of the other seven MLV teams four times in 2026, twice at home and twice on the road. Highlights of Indy's schedule include the first of four meetings with reigning league champion Orlando on the road January 22, a four-match homestand commencing with the battle against Omaha on January 24, and finishing the regular season with back-to-back home matches against Columbus (May 1) and San Diego (May 3). The top four teams in the regular season advance to the MLV Championship, May 8-10 at a site to be determined.

The Ignite, under new head coach Lauren Bertolacci, re-signed seven players from their championship runner-up team and added five free agent signees over the summer. The roster will be filled out November 24 in the MLV collegiate draft. Training camp is in December, about a month prior to the season opener.

Celebrate Pepper's Birthday with the Ignite

Ignite fans are invited to celebrate mascot Pepper's first birthday on December 12 at Fishers Event Center. The party will feature family-friendly activities including time for fans to interact with Pepper, who will be partying with her mascot friends, and Santa; an opportunity to play volleyball with Ignite players; the launch of new Pepper merchandise and a food drive to benefit Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank. While Pepper doesn't speak, she wants you to know that the monumental occasion of her first birthday shouldn't be missed. It will soon be a global party.







