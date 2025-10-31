Fury Announce 2026 Schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury has unveiled the 2026 Major League Volleyball schedule, featuring 14 home matches beginning on January 10 at 7 p.m. against the inaugural league champions Omaha Supernovas. All match times are subject to change. Prior to the January 10 home opener at Nationwide Arena, the Fury will open the regular season on the road at the Atlanta Vibe on January 8.

The full schedule can be found here.

Single match tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, November 21. Season tickets and partial plans are available now at columbusfury.com or by calling (614) 380-FURY (3879).

The season starts with a bang, as the Fury play eight matches in the month of January with five of those at home. Following the home opener against Omaha on Jan. 10, the Fury welcome the Indy Ignite on Jan. 17. Columbus then closes the month with three-straight home matches in a seven-day stretch, hosting Atlanta on Jan. 25, Dallas on Jan. 29 and Orlando on Jan. 31.

In February, the Fury host a pair of matches at Nationwide Arena starting on Feb. 14 against the league's newest team, the Dallas Pulse and then closing out the month against Indy on Feb. 27. Columbus will play two more home matches in March, welcoming Omaha on March 10 and Orlando on March 24.

As the Fury head down the final stretch of the regular season, they will host five home matches in the month of April. The month starts with three-straight home matches, against San Diego on April 3, Grand Rapids on April 5 and Atlanta on April 10.

The final two home matches on April 19 and April 26 may be played at Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, due to potential NHL Playoff games at Nationwide Arena. An official announcement about these two matches will be made at a later date. All match times are subject to change.

The Columbus Fury roster has taken shape with the signing of 10 free agents, including a trio of returning fan favorites. Team captain and leader Megan Lush returns for her third season with the organization, while Raina Terry and Abby Walker also return after successful rookie seasons in 2025. The team will round out the roster during the 2025 MLV Draft, set to take place on Monday, November 24.







