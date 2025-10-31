68 Days Until First Serve 2026 MLV Scheduled Announced

Major League Volleyball (MLV) is excited to announce its official schedule for the 2026 regular season, set to begin on January 8 and continue through May 3. Volleyball fans across the country can be ready for high-energy and top-level action as MLV teams compete for the league's third championship.

MLV will once again have eight teams take the court - with a 112 regular season contests overall. Each team will have 28 matches on its schedule - 14 home and 14 on the road - facing each league squad four times in 2026.

The opening weekend of volleyball excitement will take place from January 8-11, led off by Columbus traveling to Atlanta and San Diego making its way to Omaha. Defending league champion Orlando will celebrate its title winning season on Friday, January 9 when the Valkyries host Grand Rapids. On Saturday, the newest MLV squad - the Dallas Pulse - opens its first campaign at home versus last year's league runner-up, the Indy Ignite.

Matches will once again be focused on the weekends, as nearly 93 percent of the contests will take place from Thursday through Sunday each week. Match times will be set in the future by each team, with broadcast schedules also to come at a later date.

Fans can secure tickets to all matches now by visiting the MLV ticketing page at provolleyball.com/tickets. After the regular season, the top four squads will compete for the Major League Volleyball Championship - Thursday, May 7 and Saturday, May 9 at a location to be announced.







