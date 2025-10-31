Atlanta Vibe Unveils 2026 Season Schedule

Published on October 31, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

ATLANTA, Ga. - Major League Volleyball (MLV) announced today the 2026 regular season schedule. In the MLV's third season, each team will play a total of 28 games, evenly split with 14 at home and 14 on the road. In their second season, the Atlanta Vibe finished second in the regular season with a 19-9 record and set a league record with a 13-game winning streak. Returning as the 2025 MLV Coach of the Year, head coach Kayla Banwarth is preparing to lead the team into another exciting season.

The Vibe will kick off the season at home for the first time ever, facing the Columbus Fury on Thursday, January 8th, followed by another home matchup against the Grand Rapids Rise on Sunday, January 11th. The Vibe are kicking off the Home Opener weekend with the first match on the 8th and wrapping up the celebration with a fan-favorite Block Party on the 11th - all games, one arena. Fans can enjoy an afternoon filled with interactive games, music, and prizes before the match. Attendees who complete all the games will have the chance to win special prizes and exclusive team experiences.

Key home matchups this season include two games against the 2025 champions, the Orlando Valkyries, on Thursday, March 19th and Saturday, April 4th, as well as home contests against the league's newest addition, the Dallas Pulse, on Thursday, January 22nd and Sunday, March 1st.

The Vibe return seven players to the 2026 roster, including 2025 Rookie of the Year and 2024 Player of the Year. "We've got a talented and determined group this year, and we're excited to open the season on our home court in front of our fans," said Banwarth. "With all the talent this team poses, we have a great opportunity to continue to build on the success we had last season."

Atlanta will return to their home court to face some familiar faces this season. On Sunday, February 1st and Friday, April 17th, the Vibe will take on the San Diego Mojo, featuring former Vibe stars Marlie Monserez and McKenna Vicini. Later in the season, on Thursday, April 2nd and Sunday, April 19th, Atlanta will go head-to-head with the Omaha Supernovas, including former Vibe players Morgan Hentz and Merritt Beason.

The Vibe are gearing up for the MLV 2025 Draft on Monday, November 24, with training camp kicking off shortly after-stay tuned for more details!

All Vibe home games, with the exception of the team's contests against Omaha and Orlando on Thursday, April 2nd and Saturday, April 4th at GSU Convocation Center, will be played at Gas South Arena. Fans interested in single game tickets or season ticket can email tickets@atlantavibe.com.

*2026 Atlanta Vibe Season Schedule

Thu. 8-Jan COL

Thu. 22-Jan DAL

Fri. 6-Feb @ ORL

Thu. 26-Feb @ OMA

Sun. 15-Mar @ DAL

Sat. 4-Apr ORL

Sun. 19-Apr OMA

Sun. 11-Jan GR

Sun. 25-Jan @ COL

Sat. 14-Feb @ GR

Sun. 1-Mar DAL

Thu. 19-Mar ORL

Fri. 10-Apr @ COL

Thu. 22-Apr @ GR

Fri. 16-Jan @ OMA

Thu. 29-Jan @ IND

Thu. 19-Feb COL

Sat. 7-Mar @ SD

Thu. 26-Mar @ DAL

Sun. 12-Apr @ IND

Sun. 26-Apr IND

Sun. 18-Jan @ SD

Sun. 1-Feb SD

Sat. 21-Feb IND

Fri. 13-Mar GR

Thu. 2-Apr OMA

Fri. 17-Apr SD

Fri. 1-May @ ORL







