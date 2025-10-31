Atlanta Vibe Unveils 2026 Season Schedule
Published on October 31, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)
Atlanta Vibe News Release
ATLANTA, Ga. - Major League Volleyball (MLV) announced today the 2026 regular season schedule. In the MLV's third season, each team will play a total of 28 games, evenly split with 14 at home and 14 on the road. In their second season, the Atlanta Vibe finished second in the regular season with a 19-9 record and set a league record with a 13-game winning streak. Returning as the 2025 MLV Coach of the Year, head coach Kayla Banwarth is preparing to lead the team into another exciting season.
The Vibe will kick off the season at home for the first time ever, facing the Columbus Fury on Thursday, January 8th, followed by another home matchup against the Grand Rapids Rise on Sunday, January 11th. The Vibe are kicking off the Home Opener weekend with the first match on the 8th and wrapping up the celebration with a fan-favorite Block Party on the 11th - all games, one arena. Fans can enjoy an afternoon filled with interactive games, music, and prizes before the match. Attendees who complete all the games will have the chance to win special prizes and exclusive team experiences.
Key home matchups this season include two games against the 2025 champions, the Orlando Valkyries, on Thursday, March 19th and Saturday, April 4th, as well as home contests against the league's newest addition, the Dallas Pulse, on Thursday, January 22nd and Sunday, March 1st.
The Vibe return seven players to the 2026 roster, including 2025 Rookie of the Year and 2024 Player of the Year. "We've got a talented and determined group this year, and we're excited to open the season on our home court in front of our fans," said Banwarth. "With all the talent this team poses, we have a great opportunity to continue to build on the success we had last season."
Atlanta will return to their home court to face some familiar faces this season. On Sunday, February 1st and Friday, April 17th, the Vibe will take on the San Diego Mojo, featuring former Vibe stars Marlie Monserez and McKenna Vicini. Later in the season, on Thursday, April 2nd and Sunday, April 19th, Atlanta will go head-to-head with the Omaha Supernovas, including former Vibe players Morgan Hentz and Merritt Beason.
The Vibe are gearing up for the MLV 2025 Draft on Monday, November 24, with training camp kicking off shortly after-stay tuned for more details!
All Vibe home games, with the exception of the team's contests against Omaha and Orlando on Thursday, April 2nd and Saturday, April 4th at GSU Convocation Center, will be played at Gas South Arena. Fans interested in single game tickets or season ticket can email tickets@atlantavibe.com.
*2026 Atlanta Vibe Season Schedule
Thu. 8-Jan COL
Thu. 22-Jan DAL
Fri. 6-Feb @ ORL
Thu. 26-Feb @ OMA
Sun. 15-Mar @ DAL
Sat. 4-Apr ORL
Sun. 19-Apr OMA
Sun. 11-Jan GR
Sun. 25-Jan @ COL
Sat. 14-Feb @ GR
Sun. 1-Mar DAL
Thu. 19-Mar ORL
Fri. 10-Apr @ COL
Thu. 22-Apr @ GR
Fri. 16-Jan @ OMA
Thu. 29-Jan @ IND
Thu. 19-Feb COL
Sat. 7-Mar @ SD
Thu. 26-Mar @ DAL
Sun. 12-Apr @ IND
Sun. 26-Apr IND
Sun. 18-Jan @ SD
Sun. 1-Feb SD
Sat. 21-Feb IND
Fri. 13-Mar GR
Thu. 2-Apr OMA
Fri. 17-Apr SD
Fri. 1-May @ ORL
Major League Volleyball Stories from October 31, 2025
- Full 2026 Schedule Released; First Home Match January 24 - Indy Ignite
- Orlando Valkyries Announce 2026 Regular Season Schedule - Orlando Valkyries
- 68 Days Until First Serve 2026 MLV Scheduled Announced - MLV
- San Diego Mojo Announces 2026 Regular Season Schedule - San Diego Mojo
- Atlanta Vibe Unveils 2026 Season Schedule - Atlanta Vibe
- Rise Announce 2026 Major League Volleyball Schedule - Grand Rapids Rise
- Fury Announce 2026 Schedule - Columbus Fury
- Omaha Supernovas Reveal Full 2026 Schedule, Host San Diego in January 8 Home Opener - Omaha Supernovas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.