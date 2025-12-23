Atlanta Vibe Hit Holiday Week with Season in Focus

The Atlanta Vibe embark on a short Holiday break this week as the January 8 season opener comes into focus.

After three weeks of training and acclimation at the Georgia State University Sports Arena, the Vibe players and coaches are aware of the goal: Enjoy the break, stay sharp and come back ready to compete.

"The challenge is that we can't come back after break and start again from ground zero," Vibe Head Coach Kayla Banwarth said. "We have to be able to pick up where we left off."

The Vibe utilized Week Three of training camp to further six-on-six competition and face challenging in-game scenarios.

Banwarth envisions myriad starting lineups because of the work ethic and talent throughout the roster - highlighting that the next level to reach is putting together the puzzle of how the players gel, connect and play together.

"Is there a rhythm? Is there a flow? They're all so good, so it's going to be some of those intangible things that might start setting people apart," Banwarth said.

Leah Edmond, who has played for the Vibe from the team's inception, said her focus in this training camp is efficiency. Turning potential errors into opportunities, prizing hitting consistency and being congizant of playing as clean as possible.

"How do I bring down my level of mistakes or errors in certain situations that I have maybe had before," the 2024 league MVP said.

Edmond highlighted the professional volleyball experience throughout the roster in this training camp and that the live gameplay reps are further emphasizing a high level of competition.

"Anything can happen and you're having to react," Edmond said. "I think being able to take some of the things that we've been really working on slowly and putting it into game pace has been really good."

Edmond reinforced that the Vibe won't have a warmup period on the return from the Holiday break with elite competition around the corner.

"You need to be ready for that date because now we're going toward that goal," Edmond said.







