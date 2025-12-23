Nebraska Spine Hospital Joins Omaha Supernovas as 2026 Season Partner

Published on December 23, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, are excited to welcome back Nebraska Spine Hospital (NSH) as an official partner for the 2026 season.

Following one of the most memorable nights of the 2025 season, Nebraska Spine Hospital will once again serve as the presenting partner of the Supernovas' Pink Out match, a special event dedicated to raising breast cancer awareness. The match is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 15, against the defending MLV champion Orlando Valkyries at the CHI Health Center. Like last season, the 2026 Pink Out will feature a special T-shirt giveaway for the first 5,000 fans in attendance.

Last year's inaugural Pink Out match against Orlando on April 4 drew 10,512 fans, marking the 14th Supernovas match to reach five-digit attendance.

Being one of the Supernovas' premier partners, Nebraska Spine Hospital will receive enhanced visibility throughout the CHI Health Center, highlighted by NSH branding on the front of team jerseys and an end-court floor marking.

As the region's first specialty hospital, exclusively dedicated to spine conditions, Nebraska Spine Hospital has been setting the standard since 2010. In partnership with CHI Health, SCA Health, and Nebraska Spine Holdings, its team of board-certified and fellowship-trained surgeons at Nebraska Spine Hospital are committed to delivering outstanding outcomes, and excellent patient satisfaction.







Major League Volleyball Stories from December 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.