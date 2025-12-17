Supernovas Sign 2025 First-Round Pick, Former Creighton Standout Kiara Reinhardt

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, officially welcomed its second rookie with the signing of former Creighton star middle blocker Kiara Reinhardt.

The 6-foot-3 Cedarburg, Wisconsin native was the Supernovas' opening pick in the 2025 MLV Draft, selected No. 8 overall in the first round. She became the third consecutive middle blocker Omaha has selected with its first-round pick, joining Hawaii's Amber Igiede in 2023 and Kansas' Toy Onabanjo in 2024. Reinhardt will join Onabanjo as part of a 17-player group competing for a spot on the Supernovas' active roster, which will make its debut in the home opener against the San Diego Mojo on Thursday, Jan. 8, at the CHI Health Center.

Reinhardt's ascension over her final two collegiate seasons resulted in back-to-back regional final appearances for Creighton, twice matching the program's best postseason finish. Despite a dip in her blocking totals - from 167 in 2024 to 119 in 2025 - Reinhardt reached another level offensively, increasing her kills per set from 1.43 to 2.53 while improving her hitting percentage by 151 points to finish the season at .447, the sixth-highest mark nationally.

Across five collegiate seasons, Reinhardt concluded her career with 1,183 points (2.39 per set), 823 kills (1.67 per set), a .338 hitting percentage, 537 blocks (1.10 per set) and 59 service aces. She earned consecutive All-BIG EAST selections and is a candidate to be named an All-American at the AVCA Convention this week in Kansas City.

Reinhardt is the second signee from the Supernovas' 2025 draft class, joining former Iowa setter Claire Ammeraal. Nebraska opposite Allie Szcech and Pittsburgh setter Brooke Mosherwere also selected by Omaha in the draft. Mosher's collegiate career will continue Thursday in Kansas City, where she will help lead the Panthers against Texas A&M in the NCAA national semifinals with a berth in the national championship match at stake.

For the 2026 season, all MLV teams must carry no fewer than 12 and no more than 16 players on the active roster, with two active roster spots reserved for college draftees.







