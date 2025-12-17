Supernovas Draft Picks Kiara Reinhardt, Brooke Mosher Earn AVCA All-America Honors

Published on December 17, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, saw two of its 2025 MLV Draft Picks earn AVCA All-America honors Wednesday. Middle blocker Kiara Reinhardt and setter Brooke Mosher both received their first career All-American recognition, each landing on the second team.

Reinhardt, 6-foot-3 Cedarburg, Wisconsin native, was the Supernovas' first-round pick in the 2025 MLV Draft, being selected at No. 8 overall to round out the opening round. The former Creighton standout became the third consecutive middle blocker Omaha selected with its first-round pick. She officially joined the pro ranks earlier on Wednesday, signing her rookie contract with the Supernovas to join the 17-player group currently competing for a spot on the franchise's active roster.

Reinhardt's ascension over her final two collegiate seasons resulted in back-to-back regional final appearances for Creighton, twice matching the program's best postseason finish. Despite a dip in her blocking totals - from 167 in 2024 to 119 in 2025 - Reinhardt reached another level offensively, increasing her kills per set from 1.43 to 2.53 while improving her hitting percentage by 151 points to finish the season at .447, the sixth-highest mark nationally. Across five collegiate seasons, Reinhardt concluded her career with 1,183 points (2.39 per set), 823 kills (1.67 per set), a .338 hitting percentage, 537 blocks (1.10 per set) and 59 service aces.

Mosher has enjoyed a breakout redshirt-senior season at Pittsburgh, leading the Panthers back to their fifth-straight NCAA National Semifinal. Transferring after four seasons at Illinois, the Waterloo, Wisconsin native took over setting duties under head coach Dan Fisher, dishing out 9.97 assists per set (4th in ACC), 46 aces (5th) 1.98 digs per set and 58 blocks en route to AVCA East Coast Region and First Team All-ACC honors.

Mosher's collegiate career continues Thursday in Kansas City when Pittsburgh takes on Texas A&M in the national semifinal with the winner advancing to Sunday's national championship.

For the 2026 season, all MLV teams must carry no fewer than 12 and no more than 16 players on the active roster, with two active roster spots reserved for college draftees.







