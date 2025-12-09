Walnut Media Returns to Lead 2026 "Supernovas Radio Network," Adds News Channel Nebraska as Affiliate Partner

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, are excited to announce the return of Walnut Media as its flagship radio partner for the 2026 season, with News Channel Nebraska rejoining as a statewide partner through affiliate stations across Nebraska.

Created with the focus on local and regional access, the "Supernovas Radio Network" will broadcast all 2026 matches and reach audiences in five states, including Nebraska and parts of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Colorado. It remains the largest dedicated radio network for a professional volleyball team in the world. All radio broadcasts will also stream worldwide on the official Omaha Supernovas App.

Walnut Media's KCRO 660 AM will continue to serve as the official flagship radio station of all 2026 Supernovas regular season and postseason matches, beginning with the Supernovas' season opener against the San Diego Mojo on Thursday, Jan. 8 at the CHI Health Center. Walnut's KXCB Bluffs Country106.5 FM and 1420 AM, which launched in Council Bluffs, Iowa in February 2023, will also return as an affiliate.

"We are incredibly proud to once again partner with the Supernovas as their flagship radio partner and to further our ongoing commitment to delivering premier local sports coverage to our community. This elite, nationally recognized franchise has set the standard for professional volleyball, and we are honored to bring the action over the air and through our online stream to NovasNation throughout the area and around the globe," said Patrick Combs, President and CEO of Walnut Media. "Designating AM 660 KCRO as the flagship station for the Supernovas Radio Network ensures fans can experience every match, every moment, and every coaches show throughout the season. We're also excited to bring back the dynamic duo of Grant Hansen and Renee Saunders, who bring all the excitement to life in the booth."

In collaboration with Walnut, News Channel Nebraska will provide affiliate coverage across Nebraska through ESPN Tri-Cities, KNCY in Nebraska City, KGMT in Fairbury, and KSID-AM in Sidney. ESPN Tri-Cities broadcasts on 1460/1550 AM and 92.1/92.7 FM, covering much of south-central Nebraska. KNCY is available on 105.5 FM and 1600 AM, KGMT on 1310 AM, and KSID on 1340 AM.

Omaha native and play-by-play broadcaster Grant Hansen enters his second season as the "Voice of the Supernovas." He'll be alongside third-year color analyst Renee Saunders, a pillar of Supernovas radio broadcasts dating back to the inaugural 2024 season. Saunders brings a distinguished pedigree to the booth as a Nebraska volleyball national champion and a nine-time state championship-winning head coach at Omaha Skutt.

Heralding from Fort Calhoun, Hansen began his broadcasting career at the age of 11 on KCRO and is a graduate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He has also served as the radio voice for the Midland University football team since 2021. Hansen's role with the Supernovas expanded in November as he took on the Post-Draft Show, and he returns this season to once again lead the Supernovas Coaches Show.

Walnut Media, which is based in Omaha, was founded in 2014 by Sue and Steve Seline and is the market's only local, family-owned media company. Walnut Media operates as the Omaha affiliate for the Huskers Radio Network, Boomer Radio in Omaha and Lincoln as well as The Best Mix and Big Dog in Fremont. Performance Digital, a digital services agency, and Performance Podcast, a full-service podcast and distribution company is also operated by Walnut Media.







