Supernovas Slated for 13 National Broadcasts in 2026 MLV Season

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, will have 13 of their 28 matches featured on national broadcasts this season, as Major League Volleyball (MLV) unveiled its full schedule Thursday.

The full 50-match schedule will deliver extensive live coverage of several marquee matchups, culminating in the Major League Volleyball Championship in May. CBS Sports and Roku Sports Channel will again be league partners, and will be joined by ION - broadcasting live the MLV Championship semifinals and final - and MLV's newest league outlet, VICE.

In total, five Supernovas home matches at the CHI Health Center will be broadcast across the country, while seven of Omaha's road contests will be covered by national partners. The full Supernovas national schedule includes:

*Bold Denotes Home Match

Sunday, January 18, vs. Orlando at 3 p.m. CST| CBS Sports Network

Sunday, February 1, at Grand Rapids at 3 p.m. CST | CBS Sports Network

Thursday, February 5, at Dallas at 7 p.m. CST | Roku Sports Channel

Sunday, February 15, vs. Orlando at 5 p.m. CST | VICE TV

Sunday, February 22, at San Diego at 6 p.m. CST | VICE TV

Thursday, February 26, vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m. CST | Roku Sports Channel

Sunday, March 1, at Indy at 1 p.m. CST | CBS Sports Network

Saturday, March 7, at Grand Rapids at 6 p.m. CST | Roku Sports Channel

Tuesday, March 10, at Columbus at 6 p.m. CST | Roku Sports Channel

Saturday, March 14, vs. Indy at 7 p.m. CST | Roku Sports Channel

Friday, March 20, vs. Grand Rapids at 7 p.m. CST | CBS Sports Network

Thursday, April 2, at Atlanta at 6 p.m. CST | Roku Sports Channel

Thursday, April 16, at Orlando at 6 p.m. CST | Roku Sports Channel

The Supernovas have already announced their local broadcast slate for the 2026 home schedule, with Nebraska Public Media (five matches) and News Channel Nebraska (four matches) providing statewide coverage for nine of Omaha's 14 home contests. For fans outside Nebraska, all nine matches will be streamed on MLV's YouTube channel. To view the full schedule, including broadcast information, click this link.

The national broadcast slate includes:

A trio of matches on opening weekend - including Orlando raising its championship banner on Friday, Jan. 9 and Dallas playing its first match in team history on Saturday, Jan. 10 - both on Roku Sports Channel. Atlanta will then host Grand Rapids to open CBS Sports Network's slate on Sunday, Jan. 11.

A Thursday "Match of the Week" on Roku Sports Channel at least 11 times during the season, including eight straight weeks in February and March.

Matches on 10 different Sundays from February through the end of the season on VICE.

The second Major League Volleyball All-Star Match live on CBS and Paramount+.

The MLV Championship on ION, a network that reaches every U.S. television household over-the-air and on all major pay TV and connected TV/FAST services.

MLV's expanded broadcast reach continues to accelerate the league's visibility, strengthen partnerships with media and corporate sponsors, and continue building a premier environment for professional volleyball talent.







