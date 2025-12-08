Omaha Supernovas and News Channel Nebraska Extend Broadcast Partnership, Securing Statewide Coverage for 2026

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, have extended its partnership with one of the state's premier local broadcast leaders, News Channel Nebraska, to keep statewide match coverage accessible for fans and continue driving the growth of pro volleyball in Nebraska.

News Channel Nebraska will deliver statewide coverage for four Supernovas matches during the 2026 season with the first broadcast slated for Friday, January 16 at 7 p.m. CST when the Supernovas takeon their rivals, the Atlanta Vibe, for Educator Appreciation Night at the CHI Health Center. The following matches will also be carried by News Channel Nebraska:

Friday, January 16, vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m. CST | Educator Appreciation Night

Thursday, February 12, vs. Dallas at 7 p.m. CST | Heroes Night

Saturday, April 4, vs. Indy (Time TBA) | Blue Out

Friday, April 24, vs. Columbus at 7 p.m. CST | Fan Appreciation / Stripe Out

"News Channel Nebraska prioritizes showcasing volleyball, from high school to college to pro," News Channel Nebraska CEO, Andy Ruback said. "We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Omaha Supernovas. Volleyball fans across Nebraska will be able to cheer on our state's professional team while watching the sport they love played at the highest level.

News Channel Nebraska's coverage will reach more than 500,000 homes in Nebraska, with coverage available on local cable providers throughout the state including Dish (30 or 35), Allo (181 or 190), Spectrum (98, 99, 715, or 1233) and Cox (116). Additionally, each match will be streamed online, free throughout the state, on NewsChannelNebraska.com as well as the free News Channel Nebraska app on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

Nebraska Volleyball radio play-by-play announcer John Baylor and Husker Olympian Nancy Metcalf once again headline the broadcast team, bringing their extensive volleyball knowledge and excitement to the booth.

Additional TV and radio broadcast updates will be announced in the coming weeks.







