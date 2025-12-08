Atlanta Vibe Begin Week Two of Training Camp

Published on December 8, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







The Atlanta Vibe continue preparation for the Major League Volleyball season with week two practices starting Monday morning at the Georgia State University Sports Arena.

The priorities for Week One were acclimation, communication and gelling together - turning a roster of half newcomers, half returners into a cohesive unit.

Vibe Head Coach Kayla Banwarth said the integration was "seamless" with returners helping new players adapt quickly and that the players have the mindset, work ethic and character to "check all my boxes" so far.

"This team is going to be good," Banwarth said. "I'm already pretty impressed with how elite they are."

Outside Hitter Pia Timmer said she's taking a well-rounded approach to improving "everything" in training camp but wants to focus particularly on working together as a team.

"Our setter connection, getting all of that dialed in, our timing," Timmer said. "Getting to know how all the other girls play and connect."

Banwarth highlighted that Week Two will incorporate more install of defensive strategy and approach while continuing to introduce the overall system.







