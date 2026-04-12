Atlanta Vibe Travel to Face Indy Sunday

Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







The Atlanta Vibe continue the team's road trip Sunday to face the Indy Ignite.

Atlanta is coming off a 3-2 thrilling win over the Columbus Fury on April 10. The Ignite lead the season series 2-0 to this point.

The Vibe (9-12) and Ignite (17-4) share several familiarities. The Vibe face former Setter Mia Tuaniga who played for Atlanta during the 2025 season. Atlanta Outside Hitter Leah Edmond and Indy Opposite Hitter Azhani Tealer were college teammates at Kentucky. Atlanta Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones was college teammates with Indy Outside Hitter Anna DeBeer, Middle Blocker Cara Cresse and Libero Elena Scott at Louisville.

The Vibe meet the Ignite on April 12 at 3 PM ET. The match will be streamed on VICE TV.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.