Rise Sign Former Ferris St. Standout Henneman-Dallape Plus Three Draftees

Published on December 11, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise have added four players to their preseason roster by signing former Ferris State University opposite hitter Olivia Henneman-Dallape (HEN-uh-men DAL-ah-PAY) along with three of their four selections from the 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft: first-round pick Alexis Shelton, third-round pick Jordan Wilson, and fourth-round pick Hattie Bray.

Second-round pick Candela Alonso-Corcelles remains active in the NCAA Tournament with Indiana and is expected to sign following the conclusion of her collegiate season. The No. 4-seeded Hoosiers take on top-seeded Texas in the Sweet 16 this Friday, Dec. 12.

With these additions, including Alonso-Corcelles, the Rise will have 18 players under contract. The MLV active roster limit for the 2026 season is 16 players, with two spots reserved for drafted players. The current Rise roster can be found here.

Henneman-Dallape, a native of Oregon, Ohio, joined the Rise training camp as a tryout player last week and has since been signed to a contract, giving her the opportunity to compete for a place on the final roster.

Henneman-Dallape began her professional career in Finland, competing with Pölkky Kuusamo during the 2024-25 season. Prior to that, she played five seasons at Ferris State (2020-24), finishing her career with 1,626 kills, 422 digs, 286 blocks, and 37 aces across 143 matches (483 sets). Henneman-Dallape was named the 2024 NCAA Division II National Player of the Year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, the first Bulldog ever to win the award. She helped lead FSU to back-to-back NCAA Division II Elite Eight appearances in 2024 and 2025.

The Rise open the 2026 MLV season on the road against the Orlando Valkyries on Jan. 9 and the Atlanta Vibe on Jan. 11 before returning home on Jan. 14 to host the Columbus Fury.

Full-season, half-season, and group ticket packages are available by calling (616) 575-6500. Tickets for the Jan. 14 home opener against the Fury, along with all other single-match options, can also be purchased online.







Major League Volleyball Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.