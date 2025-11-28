Rise Open Training Camp for 2026 MLV Season on Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Season three officially begins for the Grand Rapids Rise on Monday, Dec. 1, as the team will open training camp with a week of practices at MSA Fieldhouse (5435 28th St. Ct. SE).

The Rise will train for three weeks before breaking for Christmas, then resume for two additional weeks leading into the season opener on Jan. 9 at the defending Major League Volleyball champion Orlando Valkyries. After another road match at the Atlanta Vibe on Jan. 11, the Rise return to Van Andel Arena for their home opener against regional rival Columbus Fury on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

The Rise are scheduled to hold practices from 1-4 p.m. (including weightlifting and film sessions) each day next week.

The Rise currently have 13 signed players and four draft picks who are looking to make the 16-player active roster. Two spots on the roster are reserved for players who were selected in the 2025 MLV Draft held on Monday, Nov. 24.

All 13 signed players listed below are expected to report for Rise training camp, potentially joined by players who have been invited on tryouts. Drafted players are eligible to report to training camp following the completion of their 2025 college season.

Training camp practice sessions are closed to the public but are open to media.

Fans can purchase full-season, half-season, or group ticket packages by calling (616) 575-6500 or. Single-match tickets are also available.







