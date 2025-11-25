Rise to Host Second 'Game Changers' Empowerment Event on December 15

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise will host their second "Game Changers" empowerment event on Monday, Dec. 15, at Van Andel Arena. The free program, presented by Lake Michigan Credit Union, is designed to inspire and empower young female students.

Open to middle school girls in grades 6-8, the event will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., with the program beginning at 9:45 a.m. Rise head coach Cathy George and the entire team will lead discussions on topics including managing social media and mental health, overcoming perfectionism, building self-confidence, embracing individuality, and turning setbacks into growth opportunities.

"This event has been near and dear to our hearts and we want to reach out to young girls who are going through confusing times in their life," George said about Game Changers. "With the advancement of social media and all the pressure that comes with it, we want to offer perspective from our team to help them focus on decisions that truly make a difference."

The inaugural Game Changers event left a strong impression on attendees and on the Rise players.

"Our team is so excited about this event," George said. "After we held Game Changers last season, they were so thankful they were part of it. They loved being in Van Andel Arena connecting with young girls and helping shape their outlook on life and to channel their focus on what they are building toward."

