Rise Add Four College Talents Through 2025 MLV Draft

Published on November 24, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise on Monday selected four college players in the 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft. The draft, broadcasted live on The Roku Channel, lasted four rounds with 32 total selections.

At No. 4 overall, head coach and VP of volleyball operations Cathy George and her staff selected outside hitter Alexis Shelton from Oklahoma, making it four straight outside hitters selected, after Mimi Colyer (Dallas Pulse/Wisconsin), Ava Martin (Atlanta Vibe/Creighton), and Hayden Kubik (San Diego Mojo/Tennessee).

Grand Rapids went on to make three more selections: outside hitter Candela Alonso-Corcelles (2nd round, 11th overall), outside hitter Jordan Wilson (3rd round, 18th overall), and middle blocker Hattie Bray (4th round, 25th overall).

"I'm really thrilled with the draft and how it's going to impact Grand Rapids," George said. "We were looking for specific strengths and couldn't be more excited to welcome these players to the Rise."

These four draftees can now sign with Grand Rapids and join the 13 players already on the roster. They will compete for one of 16 spots on the active roster, with two spots reserved for drafted players.

The Rise added the following four players through the draft:

Alexis Shelton (1st round, 4th overall) - OH, Oklahoma

The 6-foot-2 outside hitter from Charlotte, North Carolina, was a 2024 AVCA Third Team All-American after posting 455 kills (.250), 204 digs, 93 blocks, and 16 aces. She averaged more than four kills per set in each of the last three seasons (4.29 in 2023, 4.38 in 2024, 4.14 in 2025) and reached the 1,500-career-kill milestone while recording double-digit kills in nearly every match played over the last two seasons. Her accolades include All-Central Region First Team, All-SEC First Team, and an All-Big 12 Rookie Team selection.

"Alexis is so dynamic and has had to be the point scorer for Oklahoma," George said. "She wanted the ball, especially in big moments. Her attacking numbers are equally impressive both in-system and out-of-system, which showed her ability to manage all situations."

Candela Alonso-Corcelles (2nd round, 11th overall) - OH, Indiana

The 6-foot-2 outside hitter from Madrid, Spain, is the first draft pick in Indiana's volleyball program history and has helped lead the No. 17-ranked Hoosiers with 385 kills on a .278 hitting percentage, along with 21 aces, 209 digs and 67 blocks this season. She led Indiana with 409 kills in 2024. Across her three years, she has started nearly every match and delivered numerous 20-kill performances, including a career-high 25 kills on 71 swings in 3-1 win over Michigan on Nov. 27, 2024.

"I love her maturity and the way she looks at life," George said. "She is leading a team that is breaking records at Indiana. Candela might make a mistake, but she keeps coming back. I like her fight and ability to keep her teammates calm. Indiana plays an extremely fast offense, and we have setters that can deliver that ball to her."

Jordan Wilson (3rd round, 18th overall) - OH, Arizona

The 6-foot outside hitter from Gilbert, Arizona, has put together a standout 2025 season with 429 kills (4.61 per set), 23 aces, 225 digs and 34 blocks, bringing her career totals to 1,121 kills at a 3.80-per-set pace. She led Arizona with 446 kills in 2024, earning AVCA All-Pacific Region honorable mention, All-Big 12 First Team honors and a spot on the NIVC All-Tournament Team, highlighted by a career-high 37 kills in an upset over No. 8 Kansas. A former No. 2 national recruit, she was a two-time Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year, and an AVCA High School All-American.

"Jordan is a really good athlete and has a huge upside," George said. "We want to develop that athleticism and see where it goes. She is a high-flyer, an exciting player, and she can score."

Hattie Bray (4th round, 25th overall) - MB, Marquette

The 6-foot-2 middle blocker from Hancock, Wisconsin, is a multi-year All-Big East honoree who earned AVCA All-North Region First Team honors in 2024 and was a unanimous preseason All-Big East selection for 2025. This season, she has tallied 267 kills on a .369 hitting percentage, along with 13 aces and 120 blocks. Bray has started nearly every match since her redshirt freshman season, when she also earned Big East All-Freshman Team honors and NCAA All-Regional recognition.

"Everybody talks so highly of Hattie," George said. "She is a slide hitter who is really fast and different. She has been a mainstay in Marquette's offense during her college career, so she has a lot of experience."

Any player drafted on Monday had to be at least 18 years or older on the day of the draft and must be defined as a college player. A "college player" is a female volleyball player who is:

*Enrolled in a four-year college or university in the United States and who (i) will not graduate prior to August 2025 and (ii) has remaining eligibility to play collegiately during the 2025 college indoor volleyball season; OR *Enrolled in a two-year junior college or community college in the United States and who (i) will not graduate prior to August 2025 and (ii) has remaining eligibility to play collegiately during the 2025 college indoor volleyball season.

Any athlete who met the criteria above was eligible to be drafted. Players were not required to declare for the draft. Any player drafted can elect to return to college if she has remaining eligibility and she decides not to sign with her MLV team.

The Rise open the 2026 MLV season with road contests against the Orlando Valkyries (Jan. 9) and Atlanta Vibe (Jan. 11) before returning home on Jan. 14 against the Columbus Fury.







Major League Volleyball Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.