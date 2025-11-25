Creighton's Reinhardt, Nebraska's Sczech Headline Supernovas' 2025 Draft Class

Published on November 24, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









Pittsburgh setter Brooke Mosher

(Omaha Supernovas, Credit: University of Pittsburgh) Pittsburgh setter Brooke Mosher(Omaha Supernovas, Credit: University of Pittsburgh)

OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, welcomed the next wave of Supernovas by selecting four college prospects in the 2025 MLV Draft, including two in-state stars.

The four-player haul is led by Creighton middle blocker Kiara Reinhardt, who was taken with Omaha's first round pick at No. 8 overall. The Wisconsin native has been an All-BIG EAST selection for the last two seasons and is in the midst of her best college season, posting a career-high 2.51 kills per set on a .435 hitting percentage with 167 blocks for 1.48 per set.

"I am so excited and grateful to be drafted and part of NovasNation and this Supernovas team," Reinhardt said. "It really is an answered prayer, and a dream come true! I am extremely blessed for the opportunity to stay and play in the best volleyball state surrounded by the incredible community in Omaha. I truly love Omaha, and there's no place quite like it."

The Supernovas dipped into the home state pipeline in the fourth round at No. 29 overall by selecting Nebraska opposite Allie Sczech. The Texas native is averaging 1.65 kills per set on a .394 hitting percentage in 15 matches played. Before her year in Lincoln, Sczech spent the previous three seasons at Baylor where she was a two-time All-Big 12 Second Team pick in both 2022 and 2024.

The Supernovas addressed one of the biggest needs at No. 15 overall in the second, picking up Pittsburgh setter Brooke Mosher. After spending her first three seasons at Illinois, Mosher joined the Panthers for her senior year and has averaged 9.79 assists per set while helping Pitt hit .309 as a team.

Mosher said, "Hey NovasNation! I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to play professional volleyball in Nebraska. I've been dreaming of this moment since I was a kid, and I can't wait to get working!"

The Supernovas added more depth in the third round, taking Iowa setter Claire Ammeraal at No. 22 overall. The former Central Michigan transfer has excelled as a do-it-all starter for the Hawkeyes in her senior season, dishing out 9.45 assists per set while adding 76 blocks and 12 aces. She's also been one of the most aggressive setters in the country, collecting 164 kills this season on a .309 hitting percentage as a threat at the net.

"I am so excited to be a part of the Omaha Supernovas and NovasNation," said Sczech. "Nebraska has an amazing volleyball fan base and I'm looking forward to meeting all of these phenomenal players and coaches."

Images from this story







Major League Volleyball Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.