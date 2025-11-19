Former Husker and Supernova Gina Mancuso-Prososki Named Director of Business Development

Published on November 19, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, are excited to announce Gina Mancuso-Prososki, a former Supernovas and Nebraska Volleyball standout, as the Director of Business Development.

The Papillion native will work with Team President Diane Mendenhall and the rest of the Supernovas Front Office to grow and elevate the team's corporate partnerships and engagement.

"My dream continues to become a reality as I get to once again represent the Omaha Supernovas," said Mancuso-Prososki. "I'm thrilled to be part of this franchise, and having the opportunity to learn under Team President Diane Mendenhall is a tremendous privilege. The impact she and our front office have made in the Omaha community is a shining example of what makes our franchise special. Stepping into a role on the business side now puts me in a unique position to help further the mission and impact of the Supernovas and Major League Volleyball."

As an instrumental part of building the Supernovas from the ground up, Mancuso-Prososki appeared in three matches during the franchise's inaugural 2024 season, which concluded with the Supernovas winning the first-ever MLV Championship. After being placed on short-term injured reserve in February, Mancuso-Prososki announced she was pregnant with her first child, ending her season. Alongside her husband, Masen, the couple welcomed their daughter, Charlotte Mae Prososki, in July.

Following a brief stint with Cangrejeras de Santurce in the Puerto Rican league, Mancuso-Prososki rejoined the franchise for the 2025 season as part of the coaching staff, helping the team capture the regular-season title (21-7) while also setting the league record for most sweeps in a season (10).

Mancuso-Prososki first made her name known as one of the nation's top high school volleyball prospects, becoming the first Nebraskan to win Gatorade National Player of the Year honors after leading Papillion-La Vista to the 2008 Class A state title. She went on to join current Supernovas GM John Cook at Nebraska, where she became a two-time AVCA All-American at outside hitter.

After graduating at the conclusion of the 2012 season, Mancuso-Prososki embarked on a decade-long professional volleyball career that included stops in Puerto Rico, Indonesia, Germany, Poland and Azerbaijan. She officially joined the Omaha Supernovas in 2023 as one of two franchise players, setting the stage for the emergence of the world's leading professional volleyball franchise.







