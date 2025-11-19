Orlando Valkyries Expands YMCA of Central Florida Partnership with Launch of Jr. Valkyries Youth Volleyball Program

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries, 2025 Major league Volleyball Champions, are proud to announce the renewal of their partnership with the YMCA of Central Florida, expanding their continued collaboration for the upcoming 2026 Major League Volleyball season with the launch of the Jr. Valkyries Youth Volleyball Program. As the team's official practice facility, the Dr. Phillips YMCA Center remains an integral part of the Valkyries' success both on and off the court.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with the YMCA," said Sarah Ratzlaff, Vice President of Business Operations and Strategic Partnerships for the Orlando Valkyries. "Their dedication to fostering community and supporting active lifestyles aligns perfectly with our mission as an organization. The YMCA has been a tremendous partner, and we're excited to build on this relationship with the Jr. Valkyries as we head into 2026."

Launching with the winter youth sports season, the Jr. Valkyries Volleyball Program is open for early registration from Nov. 17 - Dec. 14 and open registration from Dec. 15 -28. The season will run from Jan. 5 - Feb. 21. Each Jr. Valkyries participant will receive a free ticket to an Orlando Valkyries game at Addition Financial Arena along with a co-branded drawstring bag and sticker. The Valkyries will host a YMCA Night during the season, with a portion of ticket proceeds benefiting the YMCA.

"Hosting Orlando Valkyries practices has not only energized our members but also advanced our shared commitment to health, wellness and community growth, so expanding this partnership was an easy decision for us," said Chris Demetriou, district vice president. "By rebranding our youth volleyball program in the spirit of a championship-caliber organization like the Valkyries, we're showing our young athletes what's possible when they dream big and play with passion."

This renewed partnership strengthens the connection between professional sports and the Central Florida community. Together, the two organizations aim to inspire youth, encourage wellness and create opportunities for engagement throughout the region.

To learn more about all YMCA of Central Florida youth sports, visit ymcacf.org/programs/youthsports/. To purchase tickets to an Orlando Valkyries game, visit https://provolleyball.com/orlando-valkyries-tickets.







