Rise Roll out 2026 Promo Schedule

Published on November 19, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Ahead of Thursday's single-match ticket launch, the Grand Rapids Rise released their 2026 promotional schedule Wednesday, outlining 14 home matches that feature themed match days, season-long initiatives, and a slate of fan giveaways.

After starting the season with a pair of road matches against the defending MLV champion Orlando Valkyries (Jan. 9) and the Atlanta Vibe (Jan. 11), the Rise will return to Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Jan. 14, for their Home Opener presented by Huntington Bank.

Promotions for the home opener will feature LED rally towel and magnet schedule giveaways. It's also the first of four Winning Wednesdays. Every time the Rise win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance can redeem a free ticket to the next Wednesday match. A home-opener victory would grant a free ticket to the Wednesday, March 18, match against the newest MLV team, the Dallas Pulse.

Along with March 18, two other Winning Wednesdays will be held, on March 25 against the Indy Ignite and April 22 against the Atlanta Vibe. Fans in attendance will have the chance to win prizes throughout the match on April 22.

Thursday matches on Jan. 29, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 will be Rise Student Rush nights, featuring a live DJ and a college student section with a special ticket discount. Students can enroll on the Rise tickets webpage or text STUDENT to (833) 599-1309 to receive ticket alerts 24-48 hours before each Thursday match. A valid .edu email address is required to access Student Rush pricing. Student groups can reserve block seating in the student section by completing the request form here.

There will also be six themed match nights: Rise of the Wicked Night with an Emerald Ember bobblehead and character appearances (Feb. 1), KPop Rise Hunters with a bucket hat (Feb. 14), Barbie Night with a kids Rise Barbie-themed jersey (March 7), Hawaiian Glow Party with an LED glow stick giveaway (April 3), Coronation Day with character appearances from the Snow Queen and her friends (April 12), and 90s Night with a fanny pack giveaway (April 17).

Due to broadcast considerations that will be announced in the future, the Sunday, Feb. 1 home match against the Omaha Supernovas has been shifted back an hour to a 4 p.m. start time. Sunday matches will also feature $1 small Pepsi drinks and $1 small ice cream cups from 3-5 p.m. on Feb. 1 and 2-4 p.m. on April 12.

The Season Home Finale on Saturday, April 25, against the Valkyries will also include a T-shirt giveaway, with Rise fans choosing the design through a community vote that will be held later.

Single-match tickets for the Grand Rapids Rise's 14 regular-season home matches at Van Andel Arena will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. Single-match tickets can be purchased here.

Rise advance single-match ticket prices start at $19 for seats in the upper level corners, $23 for upper level center court, $26 for upper level preferred, $28 for upper level prime, $28 for lower level corners, $32 for lower level center, and $36 for lower preferred. (Additional $3 per ticket on day of match.)

On match night, tickets may be purchased without a convenience charge at the Van Andel Arena box office beginning 90 minutes before first serve. Fans who attend multiple matches can avoid charges and receive a discount from the single-match price by purchasing a seven- or 14-match season package. These plans, along with group ticket packages, may be ordered by calling the Rise office at (616) 575-6500 ext. 2 or visiting grrise.com.

All promotions, dates and times are subject to change.

2026 Promotional Schedule

Wednesday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m. vs. Columbus Fury: Home Opener presented by Huntington Bank

LED rally towel and magnet schedule giveaways

Winning Wednesday: Every time the Rise win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game, which would be March 18 against the Dallas Pulse

Thursday, Jan. 29, 7 p.m. vs. Orlando Valkyries: Rise Student Rush

Live DJ and college student sections

Sunday, Feb. 1, 4 p.m. vs. Omaha Supernovas: Rise of the Wicked Night

Emerald Ember bobblehead giveaway

Character appearances

$1 small Pepsi drinks and $1 small ice cream cups from 3-5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m. vs. San Diego Mojo: Rise Student Rush

Live DJ and college student sections

Saturday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. vs. Atlanta Vibe: KPop Rise Hunters

Bucket hat giveaway

Thursday, Feb. 26, 7 p.m. vs. San Diego Mojo: Rise Student Rush

Live DJ and college student sections

Saturday, March 7, 7 p.m. vs. Omaha Supernovas: Barbie Night

Kids Rise Barbie themed jersey giveaway

Wednesday, March 18, 7 p.m. vs. Dallas Pulse: Winning Wednesday

Every time the Rise win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game, which would be March 25 against the Indy Ignite

Wednesday, March 25, 7 p.m. vs. Indy Ignite: Winning Wednesday

Every time the Rise win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game, which would be April 22 against the Atlanta Vibe

Friday, April 3, 7 p.m. vs. Dallas Pulse: Hawaiian Glow Party

LED glow stick giveaway

Sunday, April 12, 3 p.m. vs. Columbus Fury: Coronation Day

Character appearances from the Snow Queen and her friends

$1 small Pepsi drinks and $1 small ice cream cups from 2-4 p.m.

Friday, April 17, 7 p.m. vs. Indy Ignite: 90s Night

Fanny pack giveaway

Wednesday, April 22, 7 p.m. vs. Atlanta Vibe: Winning Wednesday

Fans in attendance will have chances to win prizes throughout the match.

Saturday, April 25, 7 p.m. vs. Orlando Valkyries: Season Home Finale

T-shirt giveaway (design voted on by Rise fans)







Major League Volleyball Stories from November 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.