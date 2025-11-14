All-Star Middle Blocker Berkeley Oblad Joins Rise

Published on November 14, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Before adding college talent through the Major League Volleyball draft on Nov. 24, the Grand Rapids Rise have added a 13th player to their roster by welcoming 6-foot-4 middle blocker Berkeley Oblad. A native of Henderson, Nevada, Oblad spent the past two seasons with her hometown team, the Vegas Thrill, who are inactive for the 2026 season.

Oblad was one of the 24 players selected for the league's All-Star Match last season.

"We're excited to welcome middle blocker Berkeley Oblad to the Rise," said Rise head coach and VP of volleyball operations Cathy George. "Berkeley's been a force to be reckoned with in our league and a player every opponent has to prepare to defend. After competing with the Vegas Thrill the last two seasons in addition to several seasons overseas, she will bring additional experience, talent, and depth to our lineup."

Oblad attended Coronado High School in Henderson, Nevada, where she was named the 2014 Gatorade Player of the Year. She continued her volleyball career at the University of Utah from 2015-2019, earning AVCA All-American honors and Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 recognition in both 2017 and 2019. In those same seasons, she helped lead the Utes to two NCAA Sweet 16 appearances. Over her five-year tenure, Oblad totaled 1,079 kills, 522 blocks, and 225 digs across 136 matches (522 sets).

Following her collegiate career, Oblad began a professional journey that took her across Europe and Asia. She played the 2019-20 season with 1. MCM-Diamant Kaposvári NRC in Hungary before moving to France to play for Stade Français Paris Saint-Cloud (2020-21), and then to Taiwan with TopSpeed (2021-22), where she finished as the league's top blocker.

Oblad then returned stateside, serving as an assistant coach for the Southern Utah women's volleyball team in 2023 before joining the inaugural 2024 Thrill roster. That season, she appeared in 23 matches, scoring 195 points (146 kills, 38 blocks, 11 aces) while averaging 6.35 kills per match. In 2025, she added 168 points (127 kills, 32 blocks, nine aces) across 26 matches (103 sets). Oblad also competed in the Athletes Unlimited Pro League in 2024.

By joining the Rise, Oblad reunites with two former 2025 Vegas teammates: opposite hitter Lauren Jardine-Clark and outside hitter Allison Mayfield.

Grand Rapids opens the 2026 MLV season with back-to-back road matches at the Orlando Valkyries on Jan. 9 and the Atlanta Vibe on Jan. 11 before the home opener at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 14, against the Columbus Fury.

