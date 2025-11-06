2025 Offseason Conversation with Allison Mayfield

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Get to know outside hitter Allison Mayfield in the 10th edition of our 2025 "Offseason Conversation" series with the Grand Rapids Rise.

Welcome to the Rise! You're going on a decade of playing professional volleyball. What motivates you to keep going?

I think I just have this competitive nature and internal motivation. I love the sport, I love training, and I love seeing the progress you can make even after 10 years. The game slows down, your IQ improves, and you start to see things differently. I've always loved to learn and try new things, so part of it is that drive to keep getting better.

But now, approaching that decade mark, it's also about proving to myself - and maybe to others - that I can still hang with some of these younger players. I was them at one point, so I know what it's like, but now I bring that experience, and that keeps me going too.

Talk me through the decision and process to sign with the Rise.

I was with the Vegas Thrill last year, and unfortunately, they're not in the league this season. So, I was looking for a new home, put some feelers out, and got on the phone with [Rise head coach] Cathy George. We had a great conversation about her coaching philosophy, the team, the facilities, and Grand Rapids as a city. I was really intrigued.

After a few more conversations, I knew this was where I wanted to be. I've also had nothing but positive experiences playing in Grand Rapids over the past two seasons, so I'm excited to get to know the city more and see what we can do this year.

You've played with and against multiple players on this Rise roster. What excites you the most about being teammates with them again?

It's funny, I've played with three of them at all different times. Paige [Briggs-Romine] and I were together my first year in the league with the Omaha Supernovas. Lauren [Jardine-Clark] was my teammate last year in Vegas. And Elizabet Inneh, I played with her in 2019 in Hungary and I think she was just 19 years old. So, it'll be fun to reunite with her.

Volleyball is such a small world. You're constantly playing with or against familiar faces, and that's what's so fun about this league being in the United States. Even if you don't know everyone, you know a lot of players across the net. You compete hard, but afterward you can hug it out and catch up with old friends. That part is special.

You took a four-year break from playing before joining the Omaha Supernovas in 2024. How challenging was it to come back?

It was pretty challenging, especially mentally. I hadn't played competitively in four years, though I was coaching, so I was still in the gym and touching a ball. But the biggest hurdle was telling myself, 'You can still do this' and 'I'm still a good player.' Going into that Supernovas gym with all those national team and high-caliber players was intimidating at first. But it was also exciting to prove that I could still compete at that level.

There was so much talent in that gym. So, I made sure I was in good physical shape going into training camp - I was training, lifting, doing everything I could to be ready. The mental side took more work, especially realizing that some of the players had just finished college while I had been coaching their entire careers. But it was a fun challenge and a big motivator. It reminded me that I've still got it.

What's the best piece of advice you've ever received?

I don't even know who I got it from exactly, but it's basically, 'Go for it.' When I first moved abroad, someone told me, 'If you get invited somewhere, go. Don't stay in and isolate yourself.' I've kind of applied that to everything in life. If you get an opportunity, take it. What's the worst that can happen? Maybe it doesn't work out, but at least you tried. I'd rather fail going for something than regret never trying at all.

How do you approach being a veteran in the locker room?

It's definitely an interesting position. Going into my 10th season means I'm significantly older than a lot of players on the team, and sometimes there's a bit of a generational gap. I'll hear them say something and think, 'Wait, what does that even mean?' But I try to be an example, someone my teammates can come to for advice or support. At the same time, I'm still one of them - we're all volleyball players. So, I just try to bridge that gap, stay connected, and have fun. Honestly, it keeps me young.

What part of your game do you take the most pride in?

I'd say my power and vision as an attacker. I have a pretty heavy arm and good court vision. I'm not the tallest outside hitter, about 6'1", so I rely on being smart and technical. I also take pride in my serve receive. I've always been a passing outside with a heavy arm, and I try to keep both those areas solid. My blocking has improved over the years, and my volleyball IQ has grown with experience. But if I get a clean look at the ball, I can put some good pop on it, and that's something I take a lot of pride in.

If you could change one rule in volleyball to make it more interesting or challenging, what would it be?

That's a good question. I've seen some leagues make a bonus point rule where you can make the next rally worth two points, which is interesting.

But I think I'd go with the double contact rule. I know they've changed it in high school and college so that if you double a set to your own teammate, it's not called a double. But if you send it over the net, it still is. I like that idea. There's no real advantage to a bad set, so just let the hitter figure it out. Don't make me feel bad for not being a setter.

You're not the first Rise player to say that. Although, the setters might object.

I know! It ruins the art of setting a little bit. Maybe they can call doubles for setters, but not for non-setters. How about that? [Laughs...] I think that's fair.

