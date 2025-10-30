2025 Offseason Conversation with Alyssa Jensen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Get to know middle blocker Alyssa Jensen in the ninth edition of our 2025 "Offseason Conversation" series with the Grand Rapids Rise.

You're the only player who's been with the Rise since Day One. What does that continuity mean to you?

It means so much to be in the same community. Even though I'm from here, getting to play in front of family and friends and help grow the sport in this city is something I don't take for granted. It's truly an honor.

From Year One to now, how have you seen the team, organization, and even the league grow?

Even in our first year, we had a great fan base and really strong support, but it's only grown since then. It's been amazing to see. The Rise have always been really organized. It's been amazing to see how far everything has come.

As your 2-year-old daughter gets older, what's it been like seeing her connect more with volleyball and your career?

It's so special. Last year, she got to come down after matches, run around on the court, and stretch with me. It's fun to see her take an interest in what her mom does. Now when I'm training, she knows I'm going to practice, and she knows volleyball is my job. Seeing that through her eyes reminds me that it's possible to be a mom and still have a career like this. It's something I'm proud of, and I'm so thankful for the support of my husband and family.

What made the Rise such a dominant blocking team last season?

We worked on it a lot in practice and really made it a focus. We emphasized our eye work and holding that front line. Our serving pressure also played a huge part because it limited the other team's options and helped us read the setter better. It all started from the service line and gave us that edge.

What's a good sign that Alyssa Jensen is having a strong match?

Probably a lot of blocks on the stat sheet. I'd also say a big smile on my face. I'm a pretty happy person, so it's hard not to smile - especially when my teammates are playing well. If there are monster blocks and a lot of smiles, that's a good match for me.

You've quickly gone from being new to the pros to someone younger players here in Grand Rapids can look up to. How do you handle that leadership role?

I've always been more of a lead-by-example type of person. For me, it starts with working hard and keeping a positive attitude. The season can get long, so staying positive and focused on the little things is important. Hard work and a good mindset go a long way.

As the team's resident West Michigan native, what's your go-to recommendation for new teammates who haven't spent much time here?

There's so much to do, which makes it hard to pick just one thing. I usually send people to Bridge Street because it has a lot of great spots. I also love the local breweries. New Holland's The Knickerbocker is one of my favorites. Grand Rapids has a lot of character, and I always try to show that off to new teammates.

If you could change one rule in volleyball to make it more interesting or challenging, what would it be?

Maybe allowing players to block serves. It reminds me of when you're a little kid trying to block a serve for fun. I think it would make the game pretty interesting.

There would be a ton of monster blocks in Van Andel Arena.

[Laughs...] Yeah, probably.

