Rise Close out February against Mojo, Open March in Orlando

Published on February 24, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







This Week's Matches

RISE (3-8) vs. San Diego Mojo (5-7) // Thu., Feb. 26 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Watch: MLV YouTube Channel and Samsung TV Plus at 7 p.m.

Listen: 96.1 The Game at 6:45 p.m.

Season Series: 1-1 Overall, 0-1 Home. Third of four meetings overall, second of two at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Regular Season Series: 5-5 Overall, 3-2 Home

Noteworthy: The first two meetings between the Rise and Mojo this season were evenly split, with each team winning on the road. The Rise claimed a 3-1 victory on Jan. 23, before the Mojo answered with a reverse sweep on Feb. 12. The all-time series sits even at 5-5, with all five of the Rise wins coming in three or four sets. San Diego has won four of its last five contests, including a five-set victory over the Omaha Supernovas on Feb. 22.

RISE at Orlando Valkyries (6-6) // Sun., March 1 // 3 p.m. // Addition Financial Arena

Watch: VICE TV at 3 p.m.

Season Series: 0-2 Overall, 0-1 Away. Third of four meetings overall, second of two at Addition Financial Arena

All-Time Regular Season Series: 3-7 Overall, 1-4 Away

Noteworthy: The defending league champion Valkyries have taken the first two meetings against the Rise this season, winning 3-2 in the season opener on Jan. 9 in Orlando and 3-0 on Jan. 29 in Grand Rapids. Orlando has won five straight in the all-time series. However, the Valkyries have dropped four of their last five matches while playing without 2025 league MVP Brittany Abercrombie.

MLV All-Star Voting: The second MLV All-Star Match is set for Saturday, March 28 at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando and will air on CBS at Noon ET. Fans can vote daily (once every 24 hours) over the next three weeks at ProVolleyball.com/vote, selecting two players per position - outside hitter, opposite, middle blocker, libero and setter.

All players on team rosters are eligible, with the top vote-getters earning automatic spots on the 12-player All-Star teams. Additional selections will be made by coaches and the league office.

Championship Venue: Major League Volleyball announced on Feb. 19 that Comerica Center, home of the league's newest team, the Dallas Pulse, will host the 2026 Major League Volleyball Championship. The event is scheduled for Thursday, May 7, and Saturday, May 9.

Close Sets Beware: The Rise dropped a pair of two-point sets to close out Sunday's match against the Dallas Pulse on Feb. 22. In sets decided by the minimum margin this season, Grand Rapids is 2-10. Those close decisions have come at every stage of the match: 1-3 in first sets, 1-3 in second sets, 0-3 in third sets and 0-1 in fourth sets.







Major League Volleyball Stories from February 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.