Rise Head Coach Cathy George Signs Extension Through 2027 Season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise on Wednesday announced a two-year contract extension for Head Coach and Vice President of Volleyball Operations Cathy George, securing her leadership through the 2027 Major League Volleyball season.

George was introduced as the Rise's head coach and director of volleyball operations on March 13, 2023, before being elevated to vice president of volleyball operations ahead of the league's inaugural 2024 season.

In her first year at the helm, George guided Grand Rapids to the league's championship match, leading the No. 4-seeded Rise to a five-set upset over the top-seeded Atlanta Vibe in the semifinals before falling to the Omaha Supernovas in the title match at the CHI Health Center.

Entering her 38th season as a head coach, George stands on the brink of a significant milestone, just nine victories away from 700 for her career (691-487, .587).

"From Day One, coach George has shaped the Rise's identity," said Cole DeVos, the director of strategic investments at DP Fox Ventures. "Her leadership and ability to foster resilience and teamwork propelled us to the championship match in our first season, and her bond with players is second to none. Beyond the court, she champions the growth of the sport and motivates young female athletes to dream big. We look forward to the future with her at the helm."

The winningest coach in Michigan State University volleyball history, George steered the Spartans from 2005-21, posting 302 victories, 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, and an NCAA Elite Eight run in 2017. Prior to her tenure in East Lansing, she led Western Michigan University for 11 seasons (1994-2004), earning Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year honors in 2000 after capturing a league title and NCAA Tournament berth.

George made history as the first woman to coach in the NCAA Division I Final Four, accomplishing the feat in 1989 with Texas-Arlington. Over her decorated career, she has amassed 15 NCAA Tournament appearances, coached 26 AVCA All-Americans, and earned numerous national and conference coaching honors at the collegiate level.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue leading the Grand Rapids Rise and to be part of such a phenomenal organization," George said. "The DeVos family and the entire leadership group have shown a true commitment not only to this team, but to the city of Grand Rapids. With the organization's proven experience with professional teams, the foundation for success is strong. Grand Rapids is the perfect midsize city, filled with wonderful people who have a genuine passion for sports and have shown an enthusiasm for volleyball. I'm proud to represent this community and organization as we continue to build something special together."

A native of Oak Lawn, Illinois, George is an Illinois State Athletics Hall of Famer. She and her husband, Jerry, have two sons, T.J. and Conner, who both graduated from Michigan State.

