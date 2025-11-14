Omaha Supernovas Ink Multi-Year Extension with Primary Partner Rocket Carwash

OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, has announced a multi-year extension with Rocket Carwash as a Primary Partner of the franchise, expanding one of its longest-standing strategic partnerships.

As one of the fastest-growing express car wash brands in the country, Rocket Carwash will give the Supernovas an expanded presence at all 10 of its Nebraska locations, showcasing the growth of two emerging business leaders across the state and region.

This collaboration will also introduce the "Supernovas Win, You Win" promotion for the 2026 season. After every Supernovas home win, fans can pick up exclusive swag at select Rocket Carwash locations in Nebraska, which will also feature player pop-up visits. In addition, Rocket Carwash locations across Nebraska will showcase Supernovas-themed branding on match days.

Rocket Carwash members will receive complimentary Supernovas tickets to a future match during the 2026 season, and both Rocket Carwash members and Supernovas season ticket holders will have access to exclusive offers leading up to and throughout the 2026 Major League Volleyball campaign. In addition, members of the 2026 Rising Star Kids Club will get one free car wash, adding value to a program that grew by 300% from 2024 to 2025.

Based in Nebraska, Rocket Carwash is locally owned and operated with 27 locations nationwide, which includes seven in the Omaha metro and three in Lincoln. Rocket differentiates itself through its membership-driven model, providing unmatched value and convenience for unlimited wash customers. Members enjoy access to premium amenities such as microfiber towels and a full suite of self-detailing products in the free vacuum lot, as well as exclusive Member Rooms featuring mat cleaning stations, windshield solvent refill stations, and even free tire air at select sites.







