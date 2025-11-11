Omaha Supernovas Hosting Free Draft Party and Live Show on November 24

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, will be hosting a 2025 Draft Party and Live Show presented by Country Tire Full Auto Care, on Monday, Nov. 24, at the College of Saint Mary Fieldhouse. The event is free and open to the public.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with the live show beginning at 6 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase Supernovas merchandise from Lawlor's, which will be on-site. The event will be catered by SET The Bar with a food voucher available to purchase. All food vouchers must be bought in advance by Nov. 18.

Following the 2025 MLV Draft, which will take place earlier that day, fans are invited to join the Supernovas as they celebrate their newest draftees, who will enter training camp competing for a spot on the 2026 active roster. General Manager John Cook, Head Coach Luka Slabe and several Supernovas players will be featured on the live show, hosted by Supernovas radio voice Grant Hansen of Walnut Media.

Space is limited, and fans are encouraged to RSVP by Nov. 18 to reserve their spot. Secure your seat now at this link.

As previously announced, the 2025 MLV Draft will be broadcast live on the Roku Sports Channel with a start time set for 11 a.m. CST. The Supernovas will pick at No. 8 overall for the second straight season to finish out the first round. Each team will have a selection in each round based on regular season records during the 2025 season, unless there has been a trade between teams. The Supernovas also hold selections at No. 15, No. 22 and No. 29 overall.

The program will be hosted by Olympian Holly McPeak and former Florida State beach volleyball standout Madison Fitzpatrick for the second consecutive season. Teams will have up to eight minutes to make each selection.

The event will stream on The Roku Channel's Roku Sports Channel. The Roku Channel is available to stream for free on Roku devices or TVs and can be easily accessed online at TheRokuChannel.com and on iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs, Google TVs, and other Android TV OS devices.

Team order was determined by slotting teams into two groups. The non-postseason teams and any expansion team(s) comprise the first group of selections from 1 to 4 in each round. The second half of each round (picks 5-8) is made up of the teams that earned postseason bids.

For the 2026 season, MLV teams may have no less than 12 and no more than 16 players on the active roster. Each team must reserve two active roster spots for college drafted players.







