Omaha Supernovas Announce All-Skills Volleyball Clinics at Kearney SportsPlex on November 23

Published on October 29, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, is excited to partner with Kearney SportsPlex to bring two All-Skills Clinics to the Kearney community and south-central Nebraska on Sunday, Nov. 23. The event is part of the Supernovas' ongoing initiative to grow and inspire youth volleyball in Nebraska while creating opportunities for athletes to develop their skills, build confidence and connect with role models at the highest level.

Hosted at Kearney SportsPlex, Nebraska's premier indoor sports destination, the Supernovas' All-Skills Clinics will focus on technical development, competitive drills and game IQ, while providing youth athletes the unique chance to learn directly from professional volleyball players and coaches.

Former Nebraska All-American and current Supernovas opposite Merritt Beason, along with former Creighton libero Allison Holder, middle blocker Morgan Stout and assistant coach Thomas Robson, will serve as instructors for the two clinics.

The Mini Novas All-Skills Clinic for second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-grade athletes will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by an autograph session from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The Middle School All-Skills Clinic will follow for seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade athletes from 2:30 to 4 p.m., with autographs for camp participants from 4 to 5 p.m.

A public autograph session will take place from 5 to 5:30 p.m. following the completion of autographs for middle school camp participants. Due to the 2025 MLV Draft on the following day, autographs will conclude at 5:30 p.m.

Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. Sign up using this link.

Opened to the public in April 2025, Kearney SportsPlex is a $45 million, 209,000-square-foot facility that offers year-round, climate-controlled spaces for athletes to play and train. The facility features more than 59,000 square feet of hardwood gym space designed for eight basketball courts, which can be converted into 12 volleyball courts. It also includes a 66,000-square-foot indoor turf field, a 300-meter indoor track and pickleball courts.

Clinic #1: Mini Novas All-Skills Clinic (2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th Grade)

When: Sunday, Nov. 23

Where: Kearney SportsPlex (1415 Younes Drive, Kearney, NE, 68845)

Who: Merritt Beason, Allison Holder, Morgan Stout and Thomas Robson.

Check-In: Starts at 10 a.m.

Start Time: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. / Autographs from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Clinic #1: Middle School All-Skills Clinic (6th, 7th, 8th Graders)

When: Sunday, Nov. 23

Where: Kearney SportsPlex (1415 Younes Drive, Kearney, NE, 68845)

Who: Merritt Beason, Allison Holder, Morgan Stout and Thomas Robson.

Check-In: Starts at 1:30 p.m.

