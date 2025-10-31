Omaha Supernovas Reveal Full 2026 Schedule, Host San Diego in January 8 Home Opener

Published on October 31, 2025

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading volleyball franchise, have officially announced their 28-match schedule for the upcoming 2026 Major League Volleyball season. Coming off a year in which they captured the franchise's first regular-season title, the Supernovas also held the distinction of being No. 1 in the world in professional volleyball average attendance for the second straight season.

The Supernovas will open the 2026 campaign at home for the third straight season, hosting the San Diego Mojo in a primetime matchup on Thursday, Jan. 8 at the CHI Health Center. The opener will feature the Supernovas debuts of at least nine new players, highlighted by former Nebraska and Creighton All-Americans Merritt Beason and Norah Sis, as well as two-time reigning League Libero of the Year Morgan Hentz. 2025 Setter of the Year and 2024 Playoff MVP Sydney Hilley also returns to Omaha after spending last season with the Indy Ignite.

It will also be a showdown between two Olympic medalists making their MLV head coaching debuts: the Supernovas' Luka Slabe and the Mojo's Alisha Glass Childress. Slabe helped guide the U.S. Women's National Team to its first-ever Olympic gold medal and continues to serve as an assistant coach for the U.S. Men's National Team. Childress, a former starting setter for the Vegas Thrill, earned second-team All-League honors in 2024 before joining San Diego. Former Supernovas and Nebraska middle blocker Kayla Caffey will also make her first appearance in Omaha as a member of the Mojo.

The 2026 schedule continues the franchise's focus on weekend matches, prioritizing the fan experience and opportunities to see Nebraska's leading professional volleyball team. The Supernovas will play all of their home matches Thursday through Sunday, with only two weekday matchups scheduled on the road.

Ten of the 14 home matches will take place on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, with the remaining four set for Thursdays. Start times and the 2026 promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

The Supernovas, who own a 21-7 overall record at the CHI Health Center, will have plenty of early opportunities to improve that mark with five January home matches, including another rivalry showdown with the Atlanta Vibe on Friday, Jan. 16. That night will mark the return of former Supernovas head coach and 2024 MLV champion Laura "Bird" Kuhn, who joined the Vibe as general manager and assistant coach during the offseason. Also returning to Omaha are 2025 Supernovas setter Mac Podraza and former Nebraska assistant coach and libero Kayla Banworth.

Omaha will start February with three straight road matches before playing three of its final four contests of the month at home. A new addition to the MLV lineup for 2026, the Dallas Pulse will make its first-ever appearance in Omaha. The match will also mark the first time All-League setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson plays at the CHI Health Center as an opponent after spending her first two seasons with the Supernovas as a pillar of the franchise. She'll be joined by former Supernovas middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord, opposite Kelsie Payne and 2024 MLV champion Kendall White.

The Supernovas' March home slate includes back-to-back matchups against a pair of former league runner-ups. The Indy Ignite come to town on Saturday, March 14, for a highly anticipated rematch of the 2025 MLV semifinals, where Indy edged Omaha in five sets. Six days later, the Supernovas will host the Grand Rapids Rise on Friday, March 20, in a rematch of the 2024 MLV Championship.

Omaha will close the regular season with a home-heavy April schedule, beginning with three straight matches: Indy on Saturday, April 4; Grand Rapids on Friday, April 10; and Dallas for the second time on Sunday, April 12. The Supernovas will face the Columbus Fury in their regular-season home finale for the second time in three seasons on Friday, April 24.

Information regarding the 2026 MLV Championship will be announced later.

The Omaha Supernovas are excited to bring two high-level volleyball clinics to the Kearney SportsPlex and the surrounding south-central Nebraska communities on Sunday, Nov. 23. Supernovas Merritt Beason, Allison Holder and Morgan Stout will be instructors in an opportunity for youth athletes to learn and train like the pros. Space is limited - sign up now by visiting this link.

Led by legendary Nebraska volleyball head coach and Supernovas general manager John Cook, the Supernovas coaching staff will continue building its roster for another championship run during the 2025 MLV Draft on Monday, Nov. 24. Omaha holds the No. 8 overall pick to close the first round and will also select at Nos. 15, 22 and 29 in the four-round draft.







