San Diego Mojo Announces 2026 Regular Season Schedule

Published on October 31, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

SAN DIEGO -The San Diego Mojo and Major League Volleyball (MLV) today announced the team's 28-game schedule for the 2026 MLV regular season.

San Diego will kick off its third season on the road against the Omaha Supernovas on Thursday, January 8 at CHI Health Center. The Mojo will then return home to host the defending league champion Orlando Valkyries in their home opener on Sunday, January 11 at 4:00 p.m. at Viejas Arena on the campus of San Diego State University.

The 2026 campaign features 14 home matches and 14 road contests spread across four months of regular season play. San Diego's home schedule includes one Monday, one Wednesday, two Thursday, three Friday, two Saturday, and five Sunday matches. The team will host three matches in each of January, February, and March, before closing the season with five home matches in April, highlighted by a three-game homestand against the Dallas Pulse (April 5), Indy Ignite (April 9), and Orlando Valkyries (April 11).

2026 San Diego Mojo Regular Season Schedule Breakdown Home Dates by Day of the Week: Monday (1), Wednesday (1), Thursday (2), Friday (3), Saturday (2), Sunday (5)

Road Dates by Day of the Week: Thursday (4), Friday (3), Saturday (2), Sunday (5)

Home Dates by Month: January (3), February (3), March (3), April (5)

Road Dates by Month: January (3), February (7), March (5), April (9), May (1)

Mojo fans can place deposits now for Season Ticket Memberships at the team's website, LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).







