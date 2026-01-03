Mojo Kick off Season with Watch Party for Season Opener Versus Omaha Supernovas

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo are ready to serve up the start of the 2026 season and fans are invited to be a part of the excitement. The city's Major League Volleyball team will host an official watch party for the season opener against the Omaha Supernovas on Thursday, January 8.

The Mojo will take over Mission Brewing 's Kensington location at 4067 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA 92116 with first serve set for 5 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the action alongside fellow Mojo supporters in a high-energy, game-day atmosphere.

Co-hosted by One of Us, the watch party will feature Mojo ticket and merchandise giveaways, plus chances to win exclusive team prizes throughout the match.

The excitement continues just days later when the Mojo return home to Viejas Arena for a marquee Opening Night showdown against the defending champion Orlando Valkyries on January 11. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive 2026 Home Opener t-shirt.

Single-game tickets are on sale now at LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).







