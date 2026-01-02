KUSI to Serve as Official Local Broadcast Partner of the San Diego Mojo for Second Straight Season

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo announced today that KUSI will return as the team's official local broadcast partner for the 2026 season, marking the second consecutive year the station will televise Mojo matches across the San Diego market.

As part of the renewed partnership, KUSI will air eight San Diego Mojo regular-season matches during the 2026 campaign, including four home contests and four road matches. The expanded slate continues KUSI's commitment to delivering professional volleyball coverage to fans throughout the region.

"KUSI has been a tremendous partner in helping us grow the game and connect with fans throughout San Diego," said Mojo President Billy Johnson. "Bringing Mojo volleyball into homes across the region for a second straight season, both at home and on the road, is a major step in continuing to build our fan base and elevate the visibility of professional volleyball in Southern California."

Bryan Fenley and Victoria Dennis are slated to be on the call for all four San Diego Mojo home broadcasts, providing local insight and play-by-play coverage for fans tuning in from across the market.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with the San Diego Mojo and showcase top-level professional volleyball to our viewers," said Fox 5 San Diego and KUSI Vice President and General Manager Scott Heath. "The Mojo represent the best of San Diego sports, and we're excited to bring their matches back to KUSI for another season."

The 2026 Major League Volleyball season begins in January, with the Mojo opening on January 8 in Omaha before returning to Viejas Arena for a marquee Opening Night matchup against the defending champion Orlando Valkyries on January 11. Mojo fans can purchase single game tickets now at LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).

SAN DIEGO MOJO - KUSI BROADCAST SCHEDULE (All Times Pacific)

Sunday, January 11 - Orlando Valkyries at San Diego Mojo -4:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 18 - Atlanta Vibe at San Diego Mojo - 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 15 - San Diego Mojo at Indy Ignite - Noon

Saturday, March 7 - Atlanta Vibe at San Diego Mojo - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 - San Diego Mojo at Orlando Valkyries - 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 - San Diego Mojo at Dallas Pulse - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 - Orlando Valkyries at San Diego Mojo - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 3 - San Diego Mojo at Indy Ignite - Noon







