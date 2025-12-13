Volleyball Roots Run Deep as Jazmin Cantley Realty Joins Mojo as 2026 Sponsor

To say volleyball is in Jazmin Cantley's blood would be an understatement. The Arizona native began playing at a young age, and years later the court continues to be both her passion and her sanctuary.

Now a San Diego-based real estate professional, Cantley recently completed her first season as head coach of the varsity girls' volleyball team at High Tech High following a successful stint at The Preuss School. Off the court, she is extending her love for the game by partnering with the San Diego Mojo as an official sponsor for the 2026 season through Jazmin Cantley Realty.

Through the partnership, one local youth or high school volleyball team will be recognized as the Team of the Game at each Mojo home game. Each selected team will receive complimentary tickets courtesy of Jazmin Cantley Realty, giving young athletes the opportunity to experience professional volleyball up close.

"I believe strongly in the impact sports have on confidence, leadership, and community," said Cantley. "Having a women's professional team here in our city gives young athletes and future leaders real examples to look up to. It's an honor to align with the Mojo and invest back into the game that shaped so much of who I am."

A former U.S. Navy avionics electronics technician, Cantley now specializes in helping VA buyers and multifamily investors, while remaining committed to serving all buyers and sellers across San Diego County and surrounding areas.

In addition to traditional real estate services, her team provides confidential support for individuals and families navigating financial or legal distress related to real estate, including situations such as foreclosure, code violations, divorce, probate, and other complex transitions. Every client is met with peace of mind, dignity, and discretion.

2026 Season Information

The 2026 Major League Volleyball season begins in January, with the Mojo opening on January 8 in Omaha before returning to Viejas Arena for a marquee Opening Night matchup against the defending champion Orlando Valkyries on January 11. Mojo fans can purchase single game tickets now at LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).







