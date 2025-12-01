San Diego Mojo Begin 2026 Season with Training Camp, Eyeing Fast Start

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo are back, and the countdown to the 2026 season is officially on. Training camp kicks off Monday, Dec. 1, with the first full practice set for Tuesday, Dec. 2, at Mid-City Gymnasium, bringing together a roster that blends seasoned veterans and promising newcomers, and four recent draft picks ready to make their mark.

The next several weeks will be a proving ground. The team will train for three weeks before a short holiday break and then return for two additional weeks of preparation ahead of the season opener on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Omaha. The Mojo's home debut comes shortly after, Saturday, Jan. 11, against defending league champion Orlando Valkyries at Viejas Arena.

Among the players leading the charge are established leaders who bring experience and poise to the court, while new signees and draft picks add fresh talent and competition. Drafted players will join camp once their college semesters and NCAA tournament runs have concluded, ensuring the roster remains dynamic and competitive. Coaches plan a rigorous schedule of on-court drills, weight training, team meetings, and film study to prepare the team for the grind ahead.

The Mojo currently have 17 signed players and four draft picks competing for spots on the 16-player active roster. Two roster spots are reserved for players selected in the 2025 MLV Draft held Monday, Nov. 24.

For fans, the countdown is just as real. Single-game tickets for the Mojo season, including the highly anticipated home opener against Orlando, are available now at LetsGoMojo.com. For additional ticket packages or group options, contact tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).

Mojo Training Camp Roster

Player Pos Height Hometown Previous Team / College

Jovana Brakočević OPP 6'3" Zrenjanin, Serbia Beşiktaş (Türkiye) / ----

Kayla Caffey MB 6'0" Chicago, Ill. Omaha Supernovas / Texas (Missouri, Nebraska)

Kendra Dahlke OH 6'0" Bonsall, Calif. San Diego Mojo / Arizona

Kate Georgiades L 5'9" College Station, Texas Columbus Fury / Houston (TCU)

Carly Graham S 6'0" Spring, Texas Vegas Thrill / Rice

Marin Grote MB 6'4" Burbank, Calif. Grand Rapids Rise / Washington

Morgan Lewis OPP 6'3" Carlsbad, Calif. Columbus Fury / Oregon

Grace Loberg OH 6'3" Geneva, Ill. Vegas Thrill / Wisconsin

Marlie Monserez S 6'0" Windermere, Fla.ÃÂ Atlanta Vibe / Florida (UCLA)

August Raskie S 6'0" Colorado Springs, Colo. Grand Rapids Rise / Oregon

Taylor Sandbothe MB 6'2" Lee's Summit, Mo. LOVB Madison / Ohio State

Shannon Scully OH 6'2" Huntington Beach, Calif. Orlando Valkyries / Pepperdine, USC, Utah

Maya Tabron OH 6'0" Gilroy, Calif. San Diego Mojo / Colorado, SMU

Shara Venegas L 5'7" Toa Baja, Puerto Rico San Diego Mojo / Universidad Metropolitana

McKenna Vicini MB 6'2" Lexington, Ky. Atlanta Vibe / Stanford

Karis Watson MB 6'2" Rock Hill, S.C. Atlanta Vibe (2024) / Clemson

Ashley Wenz OPP 6'3" Springboro, Ohio Columbus Fury (2024) / Ohio State (Arizona State)

San Diego Mojo Drafted Players

Player Pos Height Hometown College

Gillian Grimes L 5'6" Westchester, Ill. Penn State

Allison Jacobs OH 5'11" Stevenson Ranch, Calif. Michigan (UCLA)

Hayden Kubik OH 6'2" Wes Des Moines, Iowa Tennessee (Nebraska)

Elia Rubin OH 6'1" Santa Monica, Calif. Stanford







