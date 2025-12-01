Omaha Supernovas Release 2026 Promo Schedule and Match Times
Omaha Supernovas News Release
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, have officially revealed the promotional schedule for the 2026 season, featuring fan favorite giveaways as well as the return and debut of themed match days throughout the 14-match home schedule.
The Supernovas will open their season at home for the third straight year in downtown Omaha, taking on the San Diego Mojo for the franchise's home opener on Thursday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m. CST. The night will conclude with a full-team autograph session following the completion of the match.
After a quick trip to Columbus, the Supernovas return home for a weekend doubleheader, taking on the rival Atlanta Vibe on Friday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. CST for Educator Appreciation Night. Two days later, Omaha welcomes the defending MLV champion Orlando Valkyries on Sunday, Jan. 18, for Farmers Appreciation, with the first 5,000 fans receiving a special Supernovas-branded trucker hat. First serve is set for 3 p.m. CST.
Omaha's home battle against the Columbus Fury on Thursday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. CST will mark the franchise's first-ever Throwback Thursday with an '80s theme night. The Supernovas will finish out the month with National Girls & Women in Sports Night on Friday, Jan. 30, against the Mojo, with first serve set for 7 p.m. CST.
January Promotions
Thursday, Jan. 8 (7 p.m.) - Home Opener and Full Team Post Match Autographs
Friday, Jan. 16 (7 p.m.) - Educator Appreciation Night
Sunday, Jan. 18 (3 p.m.) - Farmers Appreciation (5,000 trucker hat giveaway)
Thursday, Jan. 22 (7 p.m.) - Throwback Thursday ('80s theme)
Friday, Jan. 30 (7 p.m.) - National Girls & Women in Sports Night
Following a trio of road matches, the Supernovas return to Omaha for a two-match homestand starting Thursday, Feb. 12, against the Dallas Pulse for Heroes Night at 7 p.m. CST. The franchise's annual Pink Out match will take place a few days later on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. CST. A branded Supernovas pink t-shirt will be given to the first 5,000 fans in attendance for Omaha's match against the Valkyries. The Vibe visit the CHI Health Center again on Thursday, Feb. 26, for the debut of Galaxy Night, with first serve between the two rivals at 7 p.m. CST.
February Promotions
Thursday, Feb. 12 (7 p.m.) - Heroes Night
Sunday, Feb. 15 (5 p.m.) - Pink Out (5,000 pink t-shirt giveaway)
Thursday, Feb. 26 (7 p.m.) - Galaxy Night
The first home match of March marks the return of Luck of the Novas Night, a fan favorite that will make its first appearance since the franchise's inaugural 2024 season. The Supernovas made history in that theme's first edition, breaking the U.S. professional volleyball attendance record for the third time in 2024, drawing 12,090 fans against Orlando. This season's Luck of the Novas match is set for Saturday, March 14, at 7 p.m. CST against the Indy Ignite. In a rematch of the inaugural 2024 MLV Championship, the Grand Rapids Rise travel to Omaha for Cheer & Dance Night on Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m. CST.
March Promotions
Saturday, March 14 (7 p.m.) - Luck of the Novas
Friday, March 20 (7 p.m.) - Cheer & Dance Night
April begins with the franchise's first Blue Out Night on Saturday, April 4, with the first 5,000 fans receiving a branded blue t-shirt. The start time will be announced at a later date. Another weekend doubleheader features the return of a Supernovas staple with Volleyball After Dark on Friday, April 10, against Grand Rapids, with first serve at 7 p.m. CST. Dallas visits Omaha for the second and final time on Sunday, April 12, for Omaha Day at 4 p.m. CST.
Finally, the Supernovas wrap up their home schedule on Friday, April 24, at 7 p.m. CST with the franchise's annual Fan Appreciation Night - this year combined with the season's Stripe Out, which debuted in 2025.
April Promotions
Saturday April 4 (TBA) - Blue Out (5,000 blue t-shirt giveaway)
Friday, April 10 (7 p.m.) - Volleyball After Dark
Sunday, April 12 (4 p.m.) - Omaha Day
Friday, April 24 (7 p.m.) - Fan Appreciation / Stripeout
Stay tuned for TV and radio information, which will be released soon.
Be on the lookout for Supernovas single-match tickets with release to the public set for tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. CST.
The 2026 Supernovas training camp is officially underway, welcoming in a roster loaded with talent to compete for the MLV Championship. With the reigning MLV Outside Hitter (Brooke Nuneviller), Setter (Sydney Hilley) and Libero (Morgan Hentz) of the Year on the team, plus the return of hometown stars Merritt Beason and Norah (Sis) TeBrake, the Supernovas are in for their most exciting season yet.
Secure your seats today at Supernovas.com.
