Supernovas Set for World Record Crowd on 'Luck of the Novas' Night vs. Indy

Published on March 12, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas will make history Saturday night as they return home for the first time in over two weeks to host the league-leading Indy Ignite before a world-record crowd on "Luck of the Novas" Night at Kiewit Court inside the CHI Health Center.

First serve is set for 7 p.m. CDT and will be streamed nationwide on the Roku Sports Channel and can be heard worldwide on the Supernovas Radio Network, led by flagship station KCRO 660 AM.

One of the season's most anticipated nights returns Saturday as Omaha celebrates "Luck of the Novas," complete with $1 beer, a limited-edition rally towel giveaway and one of the most electric atmospheres in professional volleyball. "Luck of the Novas" debuted in unforgettable fashion during the inaugural season on March 16, 2024, when 12,090 fans packed the CHI Health Center to watch the Supernovas defeat the Orlando Valkyries in four sets, setting a new professional volleyball attendance record.

Since then, Omaha has broken that mark five times and is set to surpass the most recent record of 13,486, set by the Supernovas on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, when the franchise opened the 2025 season while celebrating its inaugural Major League Volleyball Championship.

Match Details vs. Indy

Matchup: Indy Ignite (13-2) at Omaha Supernovas (8-9)

When: Saturday, March 14, at 7 p.m. CDT

Where: Kiewit Court at CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb.

Watch: Roku Sports Channel

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network / Supernovas App

Match Notes

Season Series: Tied 1-1, Third of four meetings, one of two at CHI Health Center

All-Time Series: Omaha leads 4-3 (March 1, 2026, last matchup, 3-1 Indy)

The Supernovas enter Saturday's showdown with the league-leading Ignite in the midst of a heated playoff push, sitting in fifth place and just outside the postseason-bound top four. Omaha carries renewed momentum into the match after snapping its franchise-long six-match losing streak with a dominant 25-22, 25-16, 25-17 sweep of Columbus on Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena.

Outside hitter Sarah Parsons continued her impressive stretch of play, recording a three-set record 18 kills on a .441 hitting efficiency while adding 12 digs and one block. Brooke Nuneviller also delivered her strongest performance since falling ill on Feb. 22 against San Diego, finishing with 11 kills and eight digs. Facing her former team, middle blocker Janice Leao thrived in her first start since Jan. 16, tallying six kills on a .625 hitting percentage with one block.

Setter Sydney Hilley became the franchise's all-time assists leader after dishing out 37, bringing her Supernovas career total to 1,393 and surpassing the previous mark of 1,363 held by Natalia Valentín-Anderson. Nuneviller also reached a milestone, becoming just the second player in MLV history to surpass 1,000 career points, joining Atlanta's Leah Edmond.

The Ignite hold a firm grip atop the MLV standings with a 13-2 record, entering the week with a three-match lead over the second-place Dallas Pulse (10-5). However, one of those two losses came against Omaha on Jan. 24 at Fishers Event Center, when the Supernovas secured a four-set victory.

A balanced and dangerous squad, Indy is led offensively by outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh, who has totaled 185 points (8th in MLV) and averages 3.63 per set (T-6th). Opposite Azhani Tealer (157 points) and outside hitter Anna DeBeer (150) round out the Ignite's leading trio, while Camryn Hannah (3.13 points per set) and Kayla Lund (2.62) have also provided key contributions off the bench.

In the middle, Lydia Martyn and Blake Mohler form one of the league's top blocking duos, with both ranking inside the top ten in blocks and hitting percentage. Setter Mia Tuaniga has thrived in the fast-paced offense installed by first-year head coach Lauren Bertolacci, averaging 11.84 assists per set-second in MLV and just 0.05 behind league leader Natalia Valentín-Anderson of Dallas.

A RECORD TO BE TOPPLED

Top 10 U.S. Pro Volleyball Records

Rank Attendance Opponent Date

1. 13,486 Atlanta Vibe Jan. 10, 2025

2. 12,929 Indy Ignite March 22, 2025

3. 12,768 San Diego Mojo Feb. 16, 2025

4. 12,723 San Diego Mojo Jan. 19, 2025

5. 12,514 Atlanta Vibe April 19, 2025

6. 12,090 Orlando Valkyries March 16, 2024

7. 11,918 Orlando Valkyries Feb. 18, 2024

8. 11,712 Columbus Fury Jan. 31, 2025

9. 11,624 Atlanta Vibe Jan. 24, 2024

10. 11,608 San Diego Mojo Jan. 30, 2026

THE PARSONS POWER SURGE

Veteran outside hitter and team captain Sarah Parsons has proven to be a building block for the Supernovas this season in her first pro action since having her first child last January.

Parsons has started in eight of her 15 appearances this season and has played like one of the top attackers in the MLV when penciled into the starting lineup. The former AVCA Player of the Year averages over 4.5 points, 3.8 kills and 3.0 digs per set in her eight starts. If you counted just those, she wouuld rank inside the top ten for all three categories.

Her firepower has been on display over her last two matches, putting down a match-high 15 kills and team-leading 19 digs versus Grand Rapids on March 7.

She followed up with an even better performance, tallying her fifth double-double of the season with a 18-kill, 12-dig outing that also included a block and a season-high .441 hitting percentage. In fact, her 18 kills set a Supernovas three-set record for most terminations in a match, surpassing Parsons' previous record of 17 kills against San Diego in the season opener on Jan. 8.

*Stats are from Parsons' 30 sets in her eight starts this season

Category Total Per Set League Rank

Points 136 4.53 5th

Kills 116 3.87 4th

Hitting % 326 Attacks 0.262 -

Service Aces 5 0.17 -

Blocks 15 0.50 -

Digs 91 3.03 10th

GROUND CONTROL TO OGLIVIE

As one of the league's top young liberos, Oglivie is in the midst of a standout season, totaling 203 digs and 3.69 digs per set, which is third in the league. Oglivie has shined in her first five Supernovas matches, averaging 13.6 digs per match while reaching a career-high nine assists at San Diego on Feb. 22.

She arrives in Omaha tasked with helping stabilize the Supernovas' serve receive, which had shifted to a double-libero system featuring Allison Holder and Morgan Hentz prior to the trade.

Oglivie is fifth among all MLV liberos with a 57% positive passing rate while handling the fourth-most receptions in the league (268).

Her 29% perfect passing rate ranks third among the league liberos, further solidifying the second-year pro as one of the MLV's premier backcourt anchors.

LONDOT LIFT-OFF

Supernovas second-year opposite Emily Londot was another bright spot for Omaha last weekend, delivering the offensive firepower and thunderous swings she first became known for during her five-year collegiate career at Ohio State from 2020-25.

Londot was the standout performer in last Thursday's showdown against Atlanta, posting a team-high 16 kills on a .333 hitting percentage while adding 12 digs. It marked her third double-double of the season and her second straight after recording 11 kills and 12 digs at San Diego on Feb. 22.

The former Buckeye followed up with an even stronger performance against the league-leading Ignite on March 1, recording a match-high 19 points on 17 kills, one block and one ace. She again hit .333 while adding five digs and two assists.

In total, Londot produced 35 points over the two matches, finishing with 33 kills, 17 digs, one ace and one block while hitting .310. That averages out to 4.38 points, 4.13 kills and 2.13 digs per set across eight total sets.

Category Stat Opposite Rank League Rank

Points 173 1st 10th

Points/Set 3.26 4th 19th

Kills 152 1st 11th

Kills/Set 2.87 4th 18th

Hitting % 0.234 5th -

Digs/Set 2.15 T-4th -

Blocks 16 T-3rd -

DRAFT. DEVELOP. DELIVER.

As one of the youngest teams in the MLV, the Supernovas have relied heavily on production from their homegrown talent-especially when it comes to scoring points.

When examining which teams have drafted and developed players currently on their 2026 roster, Omaha is tied for third with four: OPP Emily Londot, MB Toyosi Onabanjo, MB Kiara Reinhardt and setter Brooke Mosher.

Omaha and Columbus stand out as the two teams most reliant on homegrown talent, ranking first and second in the percentage of points, kills and blocks produced by their drafted players. That's not surprising considering Reinhardt and Onabanjo are the Supernovas' two most recent first-round picks, while Londot has emerged statistically as one of the league's top-three opposites this season.

No. 7 overall pick Averi Carlson runs the offense for Atlanta, which helps explain why the Vibe lead the league by a wide margin in the percentage of assists coming from homegrown players.

Team Homegrown Players % Points % Kills % Blocks % Aces % Digs % Assists

Indy 6 22% 22% 18% 31% 38% 6%

Atlanta 5 19% 17% 22% 33% 24% 61%

Omaha 4 34% 33% 40% 38% 17% 5%

Columbus 4 47% 49% 38% 35% 19% 1%

Grand Rapids 4 11% 10% 12% 24% 10% 17%

Orlando 4 18% 14% 24% 46% 5% 1%

San Diego 4 25% 28% 14% 14% 20% 1%

Dallas 2 30% 33% 15% 23% 14% 1%

