MLV All-Star Commemorative Tickets Available

Fans who attend the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match (and even those who don't) can get a unique souvenir of the all-star volleyball match that will be broadcast nationally on CBS and Paramount+ at Noon ET on Saturday, March 28.

Volleyball fans can click here to order a commemorative ticket, customized to their own (or favorite) seat number. Users can add the section, row and seat to have it reflect any seat available in Addition Financial Arena in Orlando.

The ticket will be printed on both sides and fans will receive a unique and distinctive design. The commemorative item measures 3 inches by 7 inches in size. Those ordering it can select the ticket alone for only $20 or add a special Lucite case for $45.

MLV's history-making all-star match begins at will be played at the home of the Orlando Valkyries as the top starts in volleyball take the court. All-Star tickets are available via Ticketmaster or via links at the MLV Tickets Central page on the league website

Fans unable to attend should be sure to tune in to the nationally-televised match on CBS and Paramount+. For more information on the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Game, tickets and to sign up for news and updates, visit ProVolleyball.com/all-star-2026.







